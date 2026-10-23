Dungeons and Dragons Offers World of Warcraft Players the Chance to Finally Multiclass

World of Warcraft players have speculated about the idea of multiclassing in the MMORPG for years, but the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons gameplay expansion will be their first official chance to try it out.

Multiclassing in Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Adventures

World of Warcraft has introduced additional class options over the MMO’s 20+ years of service, but it has yet to allow players to multiclass. Luckily, multiclassing is a feature built right into the Dungeons and Dragons core rulebook, so WoW players can live out those mutliclass fantasies at the tabletop when the gameplay expansion arrives.

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Multiclassing allows D&D players to gain levels in multiple classes. With this rule, you have the option of gaining a level in a new class whenever you advance in level instead of gaining a level in your current class. Doing so lets you mix the abilities of those classes to realize a character concept that might not be reflected in a single class.

The most important rule to note about multiclassing is that players need to consult their DM for approval before going down this path. Different DMs may have different feelings about the multiclass rules, especially in a D&D adventure if they are trying to run a story that more closely aligns with the MMO’s existing rules.

For players who have permission to multiclass, there are tons of great combinations to experiment with. A few options to call out with be:

Subtlety Rogue + Arms Warrior – The Rogue excels in utility, subterfuge, and landing deadly strikes in combat. The Warrior class brings powerful features like Action Surge and Second Wind into the Rogue’s repertoire. If your cover gets blown, you’ll be comforted knowing—and your enemies will be dismayed to discover—that you’re a formidable martial threat in your own right.

– The Rogue excels in utility, subterfuge, and landing deadly strikes in combat. The Warrior class brings powerful features like Action Surge and Second Wind into the Rogue’s repertoire. If your cover gets blown, you’ll be comforted knowing—and your enemies will be dismayed to discover—that you’re a formidable martial threat in your own right. Augmentation Evoker + Retribution Paladin – The Augmentation Evoker / Retribution Paladin can kick off combat with a Quickened control spell to debilitate a group of enemies or a buff spell to enhance their own power beforehand.

– The Augmentation Evoker / Retribution Paladin can kick off combat with a Quickened control spell to debilitate a group of enemies or a buff spell to enhance their own power beforehand. Marksmanship Hunter + Assassination Rogue – The Marksmanship Hunter is a highly skilled archer, experienced at felling massive monsters and gangs of bandits alike. The Assassination Rogue stays unseen, strikes first and with deadly precision, and then disappears into the night. With these powers combined, a hidden Hunter firing off an arrow boosted by the Colossus Slayer feature while applying the Rogue’s Cunning Strikes and Sneak Attack poses an incredibly deadly threat.

– The Marksmanship Hunter is a highly skilled archer, experienced at felling massive monsters and gangs of bandits alike. The Assassination Rogue stays unseen, strikes first and with deadly precision, and then disappears into the night. With these powers combined, a hidden Hunter firing off an arrow boosted by the Colossus Slayer feature while applying the Rogue’s Cunning Strikes and Sneak Attack poses an incredibly deadly threat. Shadow Priest + Affliction Warlock – Shamans and Warriors alike must choose whether to prioritize dealing damage to the enemy or taking damage on behalf of allies. If both the Shaman and the Warrior can act as the party bulwark, consider what one champion could do if they learned to master both of these practices.

As more play groups dive into this gameplay expansion in November, it will be very exciting to see what other combinations players come up with.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft releases on November 17, 2026.