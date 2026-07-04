Dungeons and Dragons Players Can Pick Up An Iconic Campaign For Under $10

D&D Beyond’s Summer of Terror sale is live now and Dungeons and Dragons players can pick up the latest iteration of one of the franchise’s most iconic horror campaigns for under $10.

The Curse of Strahd And Four Other Horror Campaigns Are Included in the Summer of Terror Sale

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Halloween may still be nearly four whole months away, but the Season of Horrors is well underway for Dungeons and Dragons fans. The latest major sourcebook release brought a ton of new tools to DMs and players for building horror-themed campaigns and characters and a new sale offers some of the spookiest adventure modules at a deep discount.

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There are a handful of popular digital campaigns on sale, but the biggest highlight may be Curse of Strahd for $9.99. The Curse of Strahd is a legendary Dungeons and Dragons campaign and this 5e version of it includes 34 maps, 9 magic items, 31 monsters, and a complete adventure that runs from levels 1-10.

Phandelver and Below is another standout deal. For those unfamiliar with the campaign, it takes the incredibly popular Phandelver starter adventure (from the original 5e launch) and expands it into a larger conspiracy that runs up through level 12, instead of level 5 like the original.

Two other highlights worth mentioning are Vecna: Eye of Ruin and Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. Eye of Ruin is a plane-hopping, whirlwind, high level adventure that felt almost like a grand conclusion to the 5e era right before 5.5 arrived.

Icewind Dale is worth checking out just to explore one of the most interesting regions in the Forgotten Realms and experience a horror-story inspired by movies like The Thing.

Here is a full breakdown of everything included in the sale:

Curse of Strahd – $9.99

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk – $19.99

Vecna: Eye of Ruin – $19.99

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden – $19.99

Out of the Abyss – $19.99

Tomb of Annihilation – $19.99

Shoppers can find these digital deals on D&D Beyond through July 9, 2026. Many of the titles also have physical + digital bundles to explore, for gamers who want a hardcopy, as well.

Dungeons and Dragons players who want some additional unique character options for their next upcoming frightening campaign may want to check out the Soulsborne-inspired player pack and its subclasses, weapons, and feats.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons updates and other tabletop gaming news.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other online storefronts.