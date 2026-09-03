Dungeons and Dragons Players Get a Big Update to D&D Beyond Maps

Dungeons and Dragons fans just got another major upgrade to the D&D Beyond Maps tool that will be particularly useful for players.

D&D Beyond Releases Player Editing in Journals

D&D Beyond added a major new tool for DMs in their recent Scene Prep and Theater of the Mind update, but the team isn’t slowing down. Just a few days later there’s another update to the VTT that drops additional features into the Journals tool that released earlier this summer.

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The new Journals update is focused on enhancing the experience for players and brings collaborative editing to the table.

Collaborative Player Editing – Multiple players can now edit entries in the Player Journal, and an entry locks while someone’s actively editing it, so no one’s work gets overwritten.

– Multiple players can now edit entries in the Player Journal, and an entry locks while someone’s actively editing it, so no one’s work gets overwritten. A Shared Record – The Player Journal lets the whole group keep track of notes together instead of leaving it all to the DM or one note-taker.

– The Player Journal lets the whole group keep track of notes together instead of leaving it all to the DM or one note-taker. Quick Notes During Play – Press J in Maps to jot a quick note without breaking the flow of the game, or write longer entries directly in the Campaign Journal.

Today’s release of Player Editing also means that if two players are editing the same journal entry at the same time, they can’t accidentally overwrite each other’s work when the other player saves.

When someone is editing an entry, it locks for everyone else until they’re done. You can see that the entry is being edited, move to another note, and come back when it’s available.

To put it all together, with this update and the previous releases the Journals tool now offers:

A private DM Journal and a shared collaborative Player Journal

Formatting, including headers, lists, colors, emphasis, and links

Write quick entries without interrupting the flow of the game, or longer entries written directly in the Campaign Journal

Automatic map-name headers for DM entries, so notes keep useful context

Access to the Player Journal even outside your session when the DM doesn’t have Maps open

Now that Journals is fully functional and Scene Prep is live, it will be very exciting to see which Road Map items the D&D Beyond team begins to tackle in the next few updates. The team has been moving quickly so far this year, so it likely won’t be long before we find out.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.