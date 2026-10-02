Dungeons and Dragons Players Get Brand-New Subclass and Three New Feats in October Drop

D&D Beyond’s October Drop arrives today and Dungeons and Dragons players can use the new content to roll up a Sorrow Knight and explore Shadow-themed feats.

D&D Beyond Drops Introduces The Shadow Knight Fighter Subclass

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

For the first time ever, D&D Beyond’s monthly Drop content includes a full subclass for players who explore. This is a brand new subclass for Fighters that have a deep connection to the Shadowfell. You’ll be capable of being able to sense the prevalent emotions of a creature at level 3, attuning yourself to the Shadowfell after using your Action Surge at level 18, and more.

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The Sorrow Knight (Fighter) is available to all D&D Beyond subscribers. These fighters harness their past despair as a weapon to wield against their foes. Their misery is fueled by special dice called Despairing Strike Die – which can deliver Despairing Strikes against their foes – attacks that channel the pathos of the Shadowfell itself.

The October Drop also includes a brand new Planar Pact feat with the Shadow Pact. Continue your journey through the Shadowfell by forming a pact with an entity or being from the Shadowfell. Both of the accompanying General feats reflect elements of the Shadowfell as well.

October Drop Feats:

Shadow Pact: Make a pact with an entity from the Shadowfell and draw upon some of its powers.

Make a pact with an entity from the Shadowfell and draw upon some of its powers. Shadow Trapper: Inflict the Shadowfell’s pervasive melancholy on trapped foes.

Inflict the Shadowfell’s pervasive melancholy on trapped foes. Shadow Weaver: Create, control, and manipulate the shadows.

Lastly, players and DMs will also receive new Character Sheet Backdrops. For October, players will receive 4 Shadowfell-themed Character Sheet Backdrops.

It should be very interesting to see how players like the Sorrow Knight Fighter and how frequently this type of content is included in future monthly Drops. New subclasses are always a hit with the D&D player base, so this will likely help make this month’s Drop one of the most popular yet for D&D Beyond.

As always, there’s also plenty of content for DMs included in the monthly Drop, as well. DMs can find some seasonally creepy new monster stat blocks, as well as a handful of new maps that can be used to design challenging encounters.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.