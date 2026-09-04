Dungeons and Dragons Players Get New Species and Spells in D&D Beyond Drop

The September Drop has arrived in D&D Beyond and Dungeons and Dragons players are in for an exciting update with the first playable species addition to the monthly content drop.

D&D Beyond September Drop Adds Dusklings and New Spells for Players

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

The Season of Magic arrives in Dungeons and Dragons with the release of Arcana Unleashed and the D&D Beyond team is helping subscribers get into the magical spirit with a magical focused content drop.

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The new content drop is available now and, for the first time ever, includes a new playable race for subscribers to add to their collection. After claiming the drop, subscribers will have access to the Dusklings species.

Duskling: Dusklings are planar travelers that use the magic of the Feywild to suffuse themselves with magical effects.

The Duskling originally appeared in 3.5e’s Magic of Incarnum sourcebook, over 20 years ago. It was important to the D&D Beyond team that they could find a species that was inherently magical without having any traits that were dependent on casting a spell.

The Dusklings Inner Magic trait allows players to decide what abilities to utilize, with the added benefit of being able to switch between them a number of times equal to your Proficiency Bonus.

Although that is quite exciting, it’s not the only content players are getting. In addition to the Dusklings species, D&D players can also add four new magic spells to their arsenal.

Conjure Tools: Create a temporary set of Artisan’s Tools you’re proficient with.

Create a temporary set of Artisan’s Tools you’re proficient with. Feign Interest: Trick others into thinking you’re fully focused and that you’re paying attention.

Trick others into thinking you’re fully focused and that you’re paying attention. Pinky Swear: Swear a vow that lights a fire underneath anyone that knowingly breaks that promise.

Swear a vow that lights a fire underneath anyone that knowingly breaks that promise. Quick Clothier: Reshape any unworn clothing into an outfit of your choosing.

The spell list this month was specifically constructed around non-combat uses of magic. These four options give players the chance to use magic in key social, exploration, problem-solving, and RP moments outside of combat.

There are also plenty of new DM resources added in this month’s drop, but we won’t get into those here to avoid spoilers for the player-audience. DMs can check out the separate September Drop DM breakdown for more details.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.