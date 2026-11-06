Dungeons and Dragons Resurrects a 3.5 Edition Species for Players

Dungeons and Dragons players who use D&D Beyond can now access their November Drop and begin exploring new character options and resources inspired by Ysgard.

D&D Beyond Drop Adds Bariaur Species and New Feats

Another month has arrived and Dungeons and Dragons has transitioned into the Season of Champions. Although the spotlight release for this season will be the Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion, that’s not the only new content arriving for players and DMs.

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The D&D Beyond November Drop is kicking off the Season of Champions with some exciting Ysgard-themed content for subscribers to dig into. On the player side, this release offers the return of a 3.5e species, some powerful feats, and a handful of new weapons to equip.

Species

Bariaur: Bariaurs are native inhabitants of Ysgard that never shy away from a battle.

New Feats

Upper Planes Pact: Make a pact with an entity from the Upper Planes and draw upon some of its powers.

Elysium Diplomat: Call upon the tranquility of Elysium to calm hostile hearts and slip away when talks turn sour.

Ysgardian Warrior: Build upon your pact with the Upper Planes by embracing the fighting spirit of Ysgard.

Until now, these feats have been tied to an extraplanar concept or creature type. This month, they’re explicitly tied to the Upper Planes (rather than something like Celestial), with General feats themed around specific planes.

News Weapons

Bola (Martial Ranged). Bolas are two weights secured to a short length of leather or rope used in hunting.

Pitchfork (Simple Melee). Pitchforks are a popular farming instrument consisting of two or three sharp tines at the end of a long handle.

Weighted Chain (Martial Melee). Weighted chains are a long chain that loops behind the wielder’s back and extends past each hand.

In addition to all of those character options, players can also claim a new Ysgard-themed backdrop to use on their character sheets.

That should cover just about everything in the latest drop for players. As always, there are a handful of other resources specifically for DMs, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game stores and through D&D Beyond. The content in the D&D Beyond November Drop is available now for subscribers.