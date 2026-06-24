Dungeons and Dragons Reveals New Tools for In-Person Gaming Sessions

Dungeons and Dragons is opening pre-orders for an upcoming line of products that can help players and DMs stay organized at TTRPG gaming sessions.

All UpComing D&D Reference Card Sets and Prices

Dungeons and Dragons players are likely still working through their first read of the massive new sourcebook, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, but it’s already time to start making decisions about the next pre-orders.

Videos by VICE

The next D&D book will arrive with the Season of Magic, but Wizards of the Coast has also just introduced a totally revamped line of reference cards. These spell, magic items, and monsters cards can be incredibly help for DMs and players who want to be able to quickly refer to rules or stat blocks without flipping through sourcebooks.

The revised cards feature more art, including brand-new art, and improved layouts with increased legibility, making them even easier to use during play and appealing when displayed on the tabletop.

Here is a full list of all the upcoming products and their prices:

Spells – Spell decks are divided by spell level: 0–1, 2–3, and 4–5. Cards have summaries and the full text of spells up to level 5. Helpful icons, color coding, and improved organization make finding information during play faster and easier.

Each Spells deck retails for $19.99.

Spells: Levels 0-1

Spells: Levels 2-3

Spells: Levels 4-5

Magic Items – The two Magic Item decks are organized by item rarity (Common and Uncommon, Rare and Very Rare) making it easy for Dungeon Masters to find the right rewards for their adventures.

Each card features a full-color illustration and detailed item information, allowing DMs to hand treasures directly to players as memorable, tangible rewards. The decks include 120 pieces of new artwork, bringing magic items to life at the table.

Each Magic Items deck retails for $24.99.

Magic Items: Common and Uncommon

Magic Items: Rare and Very Rare

Monsters – Monster decks provide large creature cards that feature beautiful artwork that fills half or the entirety of one side of each card, plus stat blocks and encounter information needed to run monsters at the table.

Each deck is organized by theme—Animals and NPCs, Mystical and Menacing, and Fearsome and Ferocious—covering Challenge Ratings 0–5.

Each Monsters deck retails for $24.99.

Monsters: Animals and NPCs

Monsters: Mystical and Menacing

Monsters: Fearsome and Ferocious

Dungeons and Dragons completionists can also opt to pick up the $149.99 Ultimate Bundle that includes all of the new Reference Cards. Note that the average player won’t need all of this, unless they are playing a lot of different campaigns or if they are a Dungeon Master who wants these resources to share with their players.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons updates and other TTRPG news.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond and Roll20. The upcoming Reference Cards sets begin releasing this August.