Dungeons and Dragons Reveals Roadmap For The Coming Year

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Dungeons and Dragons took the stage at Gen Con 2026 and fully unveiled its roadmap for the rest of 2026 and well into 2027.

D&D Reveals Plans for Dark SUn, Greyhawk, Azeroth, and Star Wars

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons just recently released its massive Ravenloft sourcebook and the Arcana Unleashed products are right around the corner. Although that is plenty to keep DMs and players busy well into the fall, it’s never too early to start planning for the future.

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With that in mind, the Dungeons and Dragons team took the stage at Gen Con 2026 and revealed some massive new products that are on the way to the TTRPG. The announcements include the very first Universes Beyond IP crossovers for D&D, as well as return voyages to some classic settings.

Here is a full breakdown of everything revealed in the current Dungeons and Dragons roadmap:

Season of Magic (2026)

Arcana Unleashed

D&D Beyond: Looking for Group, DM Scene Prep

Partnered Content: Valda’s Spire of Secrets, Vampire the Masquerade, Frontiers of Eberron: Quickstone

Season of Champions (2026)

D&D Universes Beyond – Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft

D&D Beyond: New DM Tools, Improved Site Search, Mobile Play Mode, Campaign Creation

Partnered Content: Floral Dragons, The Magus Class, Obojima: Tales from Yatamon, Herbarium

Season of Survival (2027)

Dark Sun

Season of Sword & Sorcery (2027)

Greyhawk

Season of Rebellion (2027)

D&D Universes Beyond – Dungeons and Dragons: Star Wars

As the end of 2026 arrives, it will be very interesting to see how well the Universes Beyond content is received by the D&D community. There is a ton of buzz surrounding the World of Warcraft book and its contents, so it seems well positioned to be a best-seller for the game.

Wizards of the Coast has seen very strong sales from the Universes Beyond line when it comes to Magic: The Gathering products, so it’s not a huge surprise to see that same initiative finally make its way over to the Dungeons and Dragons side of the house. World of Warcraft and Star Wars are two very strong IPs to lead with and the success of those books may help determine how many Universes Beyond products arrive in the future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

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