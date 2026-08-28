Dungeons and Dragons Reveals Two New Classes Coming to D&D Beyond This Fall

D&D Beyond has some big plans for the next few months as the Season of Magic and Season of Champions play out, including some very exciting new Dungeons and Dragons partnered content drops that will bring two additional classes to the table.

The Magus and the WARlord Classes Are Coming to D&D Beyond

D&D Beyond has been bringing more and more Partnered Content to the platform to help offer players lots of additional resources and options as they make characters and plan their campaigns.

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In addition to recently adding three new subclasses and the floral dragonborn species, the platform is now preparing to roll out two popular classes in the coming months.

The first of the two new classes to arrive will be Sterling Vermin’s take on The Magus.

The Magus Class (5.5e) – September 29, 2026

Designed by Sterling Vermin

“Prepare to wield spell and steel with equal skill as the ultimate warrior-mage, the Magus class for 5.5e! Included with the Magus class are 6 subclasses and over thirty spells!”

The Magus class lets you play the ultimate spellsword with three unique characteristics:

Mystic Mark. Your Mystic Mark feature allows you to enhance your attacks and defenses with spells you know. In combat, you can unleash the chosen spell quickly to turn the tide of the fight.

Sword and Sorcery. Your Sword and Sorcery feature means you’ll never have to choose between wading into combat or casting spells—you can do both. When you take the Attack action you can cast a cantrip as part of the same action and when you use your action to cast a level 1+ spell, you can use your Bonus Action to make a weapon attack.

Diverse Options. Other gish classes lock you into an arcane magic-use with a sword theme but the Magus class has a diversity of options that allow you to combine your preferred fighting style with six different flavors of magic.

Later in the fall, the Warlord will arrive in early December.

Warlord Player Pack (5e) – December 1, 2026

Designed by Kibbles

“The Warlord takes to the field with a complete class package, including 8 subclasses, each supporting unique ways to empower your allies and demoralize your foes. Change the odds as a brilliant Tactician, or defy them as a bold Paragon. Confront your foes head-on as a brave Chieftain, or slip from their grasp as a nimble Dancer. Stand tall and issue decrees as an imperious Noble, or slip through the forest unseen as a cunning Packleader. Be the bulwark and helping hand for your allies as a stalwart Commander, or crush the spirits of your foes beneath your boots as a terrifying Dreadlord. Are you ready to take command?”

Both classes are sure to appeal to players who are looking for something outside the box to inspire their next character. Because these classes come from Partnered Content, players should definitely consult with their DMs first to make sure the classes fit into their campaign and the approved content that the DM wants to work within.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop news and updates.

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