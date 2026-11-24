Dungeons and Dragons is looking to help players explore the game’s lore even further with a brand-new type of content drop on D&D Beyond.

D&D Beyond Adds Fiction Products With Play-Along Maps and PRe-Made Characters

D&D Beyond has grown a lot in 2026, with significant improvements to the platform’s Maps, Character Builder, and Search functionality. The VTT and digital library is getting another surprise update this week with the rollout of a Fiction section.

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To help players dive further into the world of Dungeons and Dragons, D&D Beyond is offering digital versions of some iconic D&D novels that come along with resources that tie directly into the tabletop experience.

“We’re launching D&D fiction on D&D Beyond with two of the most beloved fantasy novels ever written: R.A. Salvatore’s The Legend of Drizzt: Homeland and Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman’s Dragonlance: Dragons of Autumn Twilight. Whether you’re revisiting an old favorite over the holiday weekend or discovering these worlds for the first time, you can now read them right alongside the tools you use to play.”

At the end of each book, readers find a chapter called Continue Your Journey, where they can find a selection of ways to inspire them to carry the story off the page and into the game.

The Continue Your Journey content will include:

Step into the story. Jump into a quickplay encounter on Maps, D&D Beyond’s virtual tabletop (VTT), inspired by a moment from the book. You may already know how the novel ends, but now it’s your turn to make the choices and see what happens.

Jump into a quickplay encounter on Maps, D&D Beyond’s virtual tabletop (VTT), inspired by a moment from the book. You may already know how the novel ends, but now it’s your turn to make the choices and see what happens. Meet the monsters and treasures. Explore select stat blocks and magic items featured in the novel, and see how the creatures and artifacts you just read about work in the game.

Explore select stat blocks and magic items featured in the novel, and see how the creatures and artifacts you just read about work in the game. Claim a hero (or villain). Add a ready-to-play premade character inspired by the book to your account. Play it as-is, or open it in the Character Builder and make it your own.

Here are the details for the first two additions to the D&D Beyond Fiction library:

Dragons of Autumn Twilight – Dragonlance Chronicles: Volume One Lifelong friends, they went their separate ways. Now they are together again, though each holds secrets from the others in his heart. They speak of a world shadowed with rumors of war. They speak of tales of strange monsters, creatures of myth, creatures of legend. They do not speak of their secrets. Not then. Not until a chance encounter with a beautiful, sorrowful woman, who bears a magical crystal staff, draws the companions deeper into the shadows, forever changing their lives and shaping the fate of the world. $7.99 Available now

The Legend of Drizzt: Homeland The thrilling first adventure in the classic D&D fantasy series, The Legend of Drizzt—perfect for fans of the tabletop RPG. Discover the origin story of one of the greatest heroes of the Forgotten Realms: drow ranger Drizzt Do’Urden. $7.99 Available now



Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.