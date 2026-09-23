Dungeons and Dragons Season of Champions Kicks Off Early Today With World of Warcraft Actual Play

Many Dungeons and Dragons players are just kicking off their Arcana Unleashed campaigns and playing through the Deadfall adventure, but fans can also get their first sneak peek at D&D: World of Warcraft in action this week.

Dungeons and Dragons – Dungeon Masters World of Warcraft Campaign Kicks Off September 23

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The upcoming Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion doesn’t launch until November 17, but some parts of the community are already prepared for the Season of Champions to kick off.

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“Azeroth is calling, and this time, the story is yours to shape. D&D: World of Warcraft brings the storied MMO world from desktop to tabletop, where your choices shape every battle, every alliance, and every legend. Recreate your main character, roll a new alt, or play a hero the world has never seen.”

The D&D: World Of Warcraft Campaign for Dungeon Masters the Official Dungeons & Dragons series launches September 23rd at 6pm PT. During the campaign, viewers will get a chance to watch long and see how the setting, classes, enemies, and lots of other details play out at the table.

“Dungeon Masters is the official Dungeons & Dragons ‘actual play’ series featuring epic fantasy adventures where the fate of an all-star cast is decided by a roll of the dice. They’ve got no script and no safety net- just a D&D Player’s Handbook, some dice, and whatever the story throws at them next.”

The show’s upcoming D&D: World of Warcraft campaign takes viewers to the legendary world of Azeroth during the reign of Lich King Arthas, as the Horde and Alliance wage war against the Scourge. The 11-episode campaign follows a down-on-its-luck Horde guild willing to do whatever it takes to prove they belong in the fight against the Lich King.

Dungeon Masters stars Jasmine Bhullar, Mayanna Berrin (Dispatch), Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why), Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3), Theo Solomon (Baldur’s Gate 3), and Devora Wilde (Baldur’s Gate 3).

The opening episode airs today, September 23, so it will be very interesting to see what type of characters each of the players has prepared and what maps, minis, and enemies end up hitting the table in the opening hours of the campaign.

The Season of Champions will more officially begin once October arrives and digital play kits are released online to select WPN stores.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and World of Warcraft news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services. D&D: World of Warcraft releases November 17, 2026.