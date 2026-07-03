Dungeons and Dragons Soulsborne-Inspired Expansion Includes 7 New Subclasses

Dark Souls and Bloodborne fans can now get the Soulsborne experience at the tabletop with a new Eldritch Hunt-themed Dungeons and Dragons player pack.

Steinhardt’s Guide to the Eldritch Hunt Player Pack Subclasses, Weapons, Spells, and Setting

The latest official Dungeons and Dragons sourcebook was full of new tools that players and DMs could use to prepare for their next horror-themed one-shot or campaign. A similar, dark vibe is also present on one of the latest D&D Partnered Content drops that brings a Soulsborne-inspired setting to 5.5e.

Videos by VICE

The Steinhardt’s Guide to the Eldritch Hunt Player Pack from MonkeyDM is available now on D&D Beyond and offers players a chance to prepare for a thrilling tabletop monster hunt.

“Fight nightmarish monsters, wield brutal trick weapons, and survive creeping madness in a Soulsborne-inspired world of eldritch horror — before the Scourge consumes everything.”

The supplemental source pack comes in at $14.99 and includes:

7 Gothic Subclasses spanning bone-craft, heretical hunts, and eldritch symbiosis.

9 Trick Weapons & Firearms each transforming mid-combat to adapt to the hunt.

2 Unique Species the porcelain Manikin and the eldritch-maddened Scourgeborne.

16 Blasphemous Spells fueled by Osteomancy: bend bone, command spine, and turn your enemies’ skeletons against them.

A Dying City. Explore Luyarnha, a gothic metropolis consumed by the Scourge, torn between the Radiant Church, the godless Scions, and the factions rotting in its shadow.

For most players, the new subclasses and the “Trick Weapons” are going to be the most exciting new tools to experiment with from this content. The seven brutal subclasses include the bone-grafting Circle of Symbiosis and the merciless Torturer Ranger, built to thrive in the bloodshed of the Scourge.

Additionally, with Trick Weapons players can wield a lethal, shape-changing arsenal. Latch onto your prey with a meat hookshot, drag them close, then switch forms to blast them.

New character options also include some new species for players to take on the role of. Play as Manikins, porcelain marionettes with a nervous system of gold, or as Scourgeborne, beings who succumbed to the eldritch madness.

D&D Beyond users who purchase the Player Pack will be able to find all of the new character options (species, subclasses, spells, feats, and backgrounds) available in the character builder.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and other TTRPG news and updates.

The Steinhardt’s Guide to the Eldritch Hunt Player Pack is available now on D&D Beyond.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops or digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.