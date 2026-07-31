Dungeons and Dragons: Star Wars Is Coming in 2027

Dungeons and Dragons just announced its new Universes Beyond initiative at Gen Con 2026 and Wizards of the Coast ended the presentation with a Star Wars mic drop moment.

Dungeons and Dragons Age of Rebellion Will Center on a Star WArs Sourcebook

Screenshot: Star Wars

Gen Con 2026 has included some massive announcements in the world of TTRPGs. In addition to confirming the return of the Dark Sun campaign setting, Dungeons and Dragons made a ton of other announcements about upcoming products.

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One of the biggest reveals of the event was that D&D is embracing the Universes Beyond line to produce sourcebooks and adventures inspired by other IP. The first Universes Beyond products will be a Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the presentation ended with an announcement that 2027 will bring a Dungeons and Dragons: Star Wars collaboration.

The presentation didn’t include any specific details about the Star Wars products and instead just included a dramatic moment where Darth Vader took the stage and the D&D: Star Wars logos appeared together on the big screen.

“None other than Sith Lord, Darth Vader capped off the event by taking stage to herald the arrival of a D&D | Star Wars partnership beginning in 2027. Mysterious as ever, Darth Vader was not forthcoming with additional details, so fans are commanded to stay tuned!”

There are obviously a ton of questions about how this particular collaboration is going to play out. Translating the World of Warcraft races and class specializations into Dungeons and Dragons species and subclasses is easy to imagine, but bringing blasters, lightsabers, and dog-fighting space combat to the D&D 5.5e ruleset will be a major undertaking.

The game has already explored space in recent years thanks to the Wildspace sourcebook and adventure, so there could be some rules borrowed from there. Either way, it will be very exciting to see what this crossover looks like when it arrives and what era of Star Wars it decides to pull from. The inclusion of Vader in the reveal suggests the original trilogy era, but that hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news as Gen Con 2026 continues.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other online services. Dungeons and Dragons: Star Wars releases in 2027.