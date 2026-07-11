Dungeons and Dragons – Strahd’s Silver Edition Of New Sourcebook Is Packed With Extra DM Resources

Dungeons and Dragons players who want to run an in-person campaign inspired by the new Ravenloft: The Horrors Within sourcebook might want to consider the special Beadle and Grimm’s edition for a ton of extra resources, handouts, and supplemental materials.

Strahd’s Silver Edition of Ravenloft: The Horrors Within Is Available Now

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

While some players are already looking forward to the next Dungeons and Dragons sourcebook that will arrive during the Season of Magic, there are still plenty of players who may not have explored Ravenloft: The Horrors Within quite yet.

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The main Ravenloft: The Horrors Within sourcebook released about a month ago in mid-June, but collectors and hardcore DMs can now also pick up the enhanced Strahd’s Silver Edition through Beadle and Grimm’s.

“Built for you, the DM that demands an immersive game experience for your players, our Ravenloft: The Horrors Within – Strahd’s Silver Edition contains everything you need to create frightful adventures in the Domains of Dread that will terrify and delight your players.”

For those unfamiliar with the Beadle and Grimm’s line, these oversized D&D collaborations include tons of handouts, maps, and other unique resources for official D&D sourcebooks and campaigns. One of the most convenient features for DMs is that the Beadle and Grimm’s edition breaks the book into smaller booklets to help with organization and planning.

The full contents of Strahd’s Silver Edition include:

The complete Ravenloft: The Horrors Within book , broken down into smaller booklets, to help you organize your adventures

, broken down into smaller booklets, to help you organize your adventures Tarroka Deck – our Edition includes D&D’s fortune-telling card deck

– our Edition includes D&D’s fortune-telling card deck Level 5 Bonus Adventure set in Barovia, only found in Strahd’s Silver Edition – answer Van Richten’s call to put a powerful undead force to rest by bringing a murderer to justice

– answer Van Richten’s call to put a powerful undead force to rest by bringing a murderer to justice 17 Oversized Encounter Cards – epic cards for all of the Darklords of the Dread Domains

– epic cards for all of the Darklords of the Dread Domains 37 Standard Encounter Cards – for new monsters found in the Appendix

– for new monsters found in the Appendix 16 Battle Maps of key adventure locations – gridded for minis, use these to play out battles with the domains’ most memorable foes

– gridded for minis, use these to play out battles with the domains’ most memorable foes 22 Domain and Area Maps (8.5×11”) – the ultimate exploration aids

– the ultimate exploration aids Cthulhu Mist Talisman – wear this heavy metal skull & tentacle amulet around your neck… or share with your foolhardy mist travelers

– wear this heavy metal skull & tentacle amulet around your neck… or share with your foolhardy mist travelers 11 In-world handouts – use these gorgeous handouts to summon your players to one of the many adventures presented in The Horrors Within, including one for the Bonus Adventure

– use these gorgeous handouts to summon your players to one of the many adventures presented in The Horrors Within, including one for the Bonus Adventure 11 Dark Gift and Magic Item Cards – there’s nothing like handing a physical card to a player when they discover a never-before-seen magic item… or make an insidious deal with a Darklord or some other malevolent force

– there’s nothing like handing a physical card to a player when they discover a never-before-seen magic item… or make an insidious deal with a Darklord or some other malevolent force Haunted Bastion Player Aid – this fully-mapped haunted church Bastion was created exclusively for Strahd’s Silver Edition and allows your players to track elements and upgrades

The Beadle and Grimm’s edition is full of useful extras for D&D groups that play in person, but obviously there’s a big leap in cost. The Strahd’s Silver Edition costs $225, which is quite a bit more than the regular sourcebook’s $59.99 retail price.

Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within – Strahd’s Silver Edition is available now exclusively through Beadle and Grimm’s.