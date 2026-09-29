Dungeons and Dragons Teases Modern Horror Adventure With Trailer and Release Date Reveal

Spooky season is right around the corner and Dungeons and Dragons is joining the festivities with the surprise reveal of some new horror-themed content arriving in mid-October.

Dungeons and Dragons Reveals Project Lamordia

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Although Wizards of the Coast revealed the full Dungeons and Dragons roadmap earlier this year and detailed all the big content drops coming for the rest of 2026 and into 2027, it seems there are still some surprises that were hidden away.

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A new teaser trailer and mysterious blog post went live yesterday that tease some sort of modern horror content that is coming in the near future. The teaser reveals that all will be revealed about Project Lamordia on October 13.

Here are some partial excerpts from the mysterious blog post:

“The infamous research facility known as Mordenheim Kinetics once boasted all the trappings of a private technology company. Now, surrounded by the Mists of Ravenloft, the campus has twisted into a maze of ruined offic…”

“Project_Lamordia is the result of a thought experiment in which a classic Domain of Dread in the Ravenloft setting was transformed into a modern-day techno-thriller nightmare realm. You don’t need to know anything about the Lamordia setting of Raven…”

“Viktra Mordenheim is the Darklord of Mordenheim Kinetics. Renowned as a genius technologist from a young age, Viktra became obsessed with the idea of ending death. She founded her company, Mordenheim Kinetics, with this goal in mind. Her unwavering focus on this Project Lamordia”

At this point, it’s unclear if Project Lamordia will be new partnered content, an official new sourcebook, or maybe even some type of livestream actual play. It seems most likely that this will be some type of short adventure expansion that DMs will be able to use to take their players to a modern-earth version of the Lamordia Domain of Dread.

Dungeons and Dragons fans will need to wait a few more weeks before they find out exactly what this mysterious reveal is all about. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates in the coming days.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.