Dungeons and Dragons Teases Villainous Subclasses Coming To Future Products

After a few rounds of testing the Dungeons and Dragons Villainous Subclasses and feats are back with another update and some revisions in a brand-new Unearthed Arcana.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Although many Dungeons and Dragons players are plenty busy making horror-inspired characters with the tools from Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, some fans are already looking forward to the playtest content that will help mold future sourcebooks down the line.

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The latest Unearthed Arcana update shares some details on the results of the last Villainous Options test and includes some significant revisions for three of the proposed subclasses. The Circle of the Titan (Druid), the Hell Knight (Fighter), and the Demonic Sorcery (Sorcerer) are all back with some tweaks.

Here is a quick breakdown of the general feedback on the full list of subclasses from the prior test:

The Path of Lament (Barbarian) – Respondents felt it had great flavor and great features. You might see this subclass appear in a future product with some minor tweaks.

– Respondents felt it had great flavor and great features. You might see this subclass appear in a future product with some minor tweaks. Pestilence Domain (Cleric) – Very positive feedback. You might see this subclass appear in a future product with some minor tweaks.

– Very positive feedback. You might see this subclass appear in a future product with some minor tweaks. The Circle of the Titan (Druid) – Despite its popularity, we’re presenting a revised version in this UA that addresses some opportunities for improvement.

– Despite its popularity, we’re presenting a revised version in this UA that addresses some opportunities for improvement. The Hell Knight (Fighter) – Respondents loved the subclass’s narrative and theme, but some aspects about its mechanics necessitated a second pass. A revised version of this subclass appears in this UA.

– Respondents loved the subclass’s narrative and theme, but some aspects about its mechanics necessitated a second pass. A revised version of this subclass appears in this UA. Warrior of Venom (Monk) – Praised for its theme and creativity, as well as the perceived viability of how it approached a Poison-focused character option.

– Praised for its theme and creativity, as well as the perceived viability of how it approached a Poison-focused character option. Demonic Sorcery (Sorcerer) – Players like the idea of a demon-themed Sorcerer, but the mechanics didn’t pass the sniff test. A revised version of this subclass appears in this UA.

The two paths of villainy, the Path of the Death Knight and the Path of the Lich were welcomed with open, rotting arms. You might see these feats appear in a future product, but not without some in-house adjustments, such as exploring options for the Death Knight that are friendlier to a wider cast of martial classes.

The Primordial Patron (Warlock) – Received mixed feedback. Players felt it was too thematically similar to the Genie Patron from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, and respondents were divided on its core feature, Elemental Node. We’re putting this subclass on the backburner for now; it didn’t meet our standards for inclusion.

Although it will be a long while before any of these subclasses land in a published title, players can continue building with these options to test them out and provide more feedback. Detailed Unearthed Arcana feedback can help Wizards of the Coast fine-tune the subclasses and prepare them for possible publication in upcoming campaigns or sourcebooks.

D&D fans who want to test out the Villainous Options can download the playtest materials now. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and other TTRPG updates.

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