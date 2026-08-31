Dungeons and Dragons – Three Legends of Greyhawk Adventures Are Coming in 2026

D&D Beyond is teaming up with some popular designers to bring three exciting Dungeons and Dragons Legends of Greyhawk adventures to tabletop gamers in October, November, and December.

Dungeons and Dragons Partnered Content Lineup Includes Three Greyhawk Adventures

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

D&D Beyond recently dropped the upcoming Partnered Content roadmap and it is full of exciting content for players and DMs. In addition to two new classes coming to the game this call, the content lineup also includes a new Legends of Greyhawk adventure for each month between October and December.

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The Legends of Greyhawk adventures come from Baldman Games and West Coast Adventurer’s Guild. Two of them are designed for level 5-10 players and the third is an early game adventure for levels 1-4.

Here are the full details about each of the bundles:

Legends of Greyhawk: Heralds of the Old One (5.5e) – October

Designed by Baldman Games

Journey through the Land of Iuz and the Horned Society to unravel a far-reaching and deadly conspiracy orchestrated by an old foe, Iuz the Evil! Three adventures for levels 5-10 are included in this bundle, with themes perfect for the season. Approved for play in the Legends of Greyhawk organized play campaign or for use as compelling one-shots for your home games.

Legends of Greyhawk: The Ruins of Castle Greyhawk (5.5e) – November

Designed by Baldman Games

Delve into the ruins of Castle Greyhawk! Four adventures for levels 5-10 are included in this bundle, featuring the iconic three towers and the dungeons beneath them. Approved for play in the Legends of Greyhawk organized play campaign or for use as compelling one-shots for your home games.

Legends of Greyhawk: Beasts of Johrase (5.5e) – December

Designed by West Coast Adventurer’s Guild

Mingle with wealthy elites, fend off fierce forces from the Rift, and meet unusual creatures at the farmers market! Four adventures for levels 1-4 are included in this bundle. Approved for play in the Legends of Greyhawk organized play campaign or for use as compelling one-shots for your home games.

More specific details about each piece of content should arrive in the coming weeks as pre-orders now before the adventures go live. Greyhawk is a very popular campaign settings with nostalgic D&D fans, so this content certainly has the potential to be a hit.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops or digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.