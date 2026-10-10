Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Adds 9 Production Professions for Players

Dungeons and Dragons players will be able to have their World of Warcraft inspired characters specialize with nine production professions that support everything from Alchemy to Tailoring.

All Nine D&D: World of Warcraft Production Professions Explained

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

World of Warcraft players are likely already well-aware of how Production Professions can be used in the MMO to gain wealth, craft powerful consumables and gear, and further immerse characters into the role-play of Azeroth.

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Dungeons and Dragons is attempting to recapture that magic by supporting all the main WoW professions at the tabletop. All of the Gathering Professions will be supported, as well as nine exciting Production Professions.

Here is a breakdown of how each WoW Production Professions will be brought to life in D&D:

Alchemy – Requires proficiency with Alchemist’s Supplies or an Herbalism Kit. Craft potions, dusts, alchemical equipment, perfumes, and more. As your Proficiency Bonus increases, you’ll be able to craft potions of higher rarity.

– Requires proficiency with Alchemist’s Supplies or an Herbalism Kit. Craft potions, dusts, alchemical equipment, perfumes, and more. As your Proficiency Bonus increases, you’ll be able to craft potions of higher rarity. Blacksmithing – Requires proficiency with Smith’s Tools or Mason’s Tools. Uses these tools and mined materials to create items out of metal or stone, and with leather and hide in some cases. As your Proficiency Bonus increases, you can craft more and more powerful magic weapons and armor.

– Requires proficiency with Smith’s Tools or Mason’s Tools. Uses these tools and mined materials to create items out of metal or stone, and with leather and hide in some cases. As your Proficiency Bonus increases, you can craft more and more powerful magic weapons and armor. Cooking – Requires proficiency with Brewer’s Supplies or Cook’s Utensils. Uses these tools along with ingredients to create mundane or magical edible items. A sufficiently skilled cook can even replicate the effects of the Heroes’ Feast spell with an hour of prep time and 1,000 GP of resources.

– Requires proficiency with Brewer’s Supplies or Cook’s Utensils. Uses these tools along with ingredients to create mundane or magical edible items. A sufficiently skilled cook can even replicate the effects of the Heroes’ Feast spell with an hour of prep time and 1,000 GP of resources. Enchanting – Requires proficiency with Carpenter’s Tools, Potter’s Tools, or Woodcarver’s Tools. Use these tools combined with reagents to create magical items. Can also use these tools to disenchant certain magical items to collect residue to use in future enchantments.

– Requires proficiency with Carpenter’s Tools, Potter’s Tools, or Woodcarver’s Tools. Use these tools combined with reagents to create magical items. Can also use these tools to disenchant certain magical items to collect residue to use in future enchantments. Engineering – Requires proficiency with Tinker’s Tools. Combine magic, science, and gathered resources to create gadgets, many of which are infused with magic.

– Requires proficiency with Tinker’s Tools. Combine magic, science, and gathered resources to create gadgets, many of which are infused with magic. Inscription – Requires proficiency with Calligrapher’s Supplies, Cartographer’s Tools, or Painter’s Supplies. Using these tools, you can craft herb-infused pigments and inks that can create spellcasting foci, card decks, and even powerful, ability-boosting tomes and manuals as your skills progress. The Inscription profession also has a special General feat, Inscription Adept, that you can take as you progress in levels, which allows you to duplicate certain spell effects with your writing.

– Requires proficiency with Calligrapher’s Supplies, Cartographer’s Tools, or Painter’s Supplies. Using these tools, you can craft herb-infused pigments and inks that can create spellcasting foci, card decks, and even powerful, ability-boosting tomes and manuals as your skills progress. The Inscription profession also has a special General feat, Inscription Adept, that you can take as you progress in levels, which allows you to duplicate certain spell effects with your writing. Jewelcrafting – Requires proficiency with Jeweler’s Tools or Glassblower’s Tools. Use these tools plus metals and gems to create jewelry and similar items.

– Requires proficiency with Jeweler’s Tools or Glassblower’s Tools. Use these tools plus metals and gems to create jewelry and similar items. Leatherworking Requires proficiency with Leatherworker’s Tools or Cobbler’s Tools. Use these tools alongside items like leathers or hides to create mundane and magical armors and similar tools.

Tailoring – Requires proficiency with Weaver’s Tools. Use Weaver’s Tools along with cloth reagents to craft mundane goods and magical items like bags, cloaks, and robes.

Additionally, Dungeons and Dragons players may want to select one of these Backgrounds to help support some of the Production Profession requirements:

Artisan – Since the Artisan background comes with the Origin feat of Crafter, selecting one of the tool proficiency requirements for any of the production professions would satisfy the prerequisites needed to undertake them. It also gives a decent story background for why your character has the building blocks of their professional skills.

– Since the Artisan background comes with the Origin feat of Crafter, selecting one of the tool proficiency requirements for any of the production professions would satisfy the prerequisites needed to undertake them. It also gives a decent story background for why your character has the building blocks of their professional skills. Hermit – Alchemy has a prerequisite tool proficiency in either Alchemist’s Supplies or an Herbalism Kit, so the Hermit background works well for someone crafting potions out of the natural ingredients they grew up around.

– Alchemy has a prerequisite tool proficiency in either Alchemist’s Supplies or an Herbalism Kit, so the Hermit background works well for someone crafting potions out of the natural ingredients they grew up around. Scribe or Sage – Proficiency in Calligrapher’s Supplies, as well as a flavor background with studying and copying over important information ties in nicely to the Inscription profession.

D&D players who are hoping to make crafting a key part of their character’s personality should definitely discuss their Gathering and Production Profession plans with their DM and party ahead of time to get on the same page and make sure the adventure or campaign can support that desire.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft releases on November 17, 2026.