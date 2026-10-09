Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Adds Five New Gathering Professions

Professions are a huge part of the World of Warcraft experience and the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons gameplay experience has plans to bring the game’s core gathering mechanics to the tabletop.

How all WoW Gathering Professions Work in D&D

Gathering Professions are useful skills in World of Warcraft that can be used to make money, gather materials that pair with production professions, or just to further immerse players in the role-playing experience.

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Dungeons and Dragons is taking a similar approach and attempting to create systems that will allow players to benefit from investing in gathering professions in multiple ways.

Here is a breakdown of how each Gathering Profession from WoW translates to the Dungeons and Dragons rules:

Archaeology – Requires proficiency in the History skill. You can sift through the sites of ancient ruins you explore throughout the world, and assemble relics and magic items. The rarity of items you can assemble increases with your Proficiency Bonus.

– Requires proficiency in the History skill. You can sift through the sites of ancient ruins you explore throughout the world, and assemble relics and magic items. The rarity of items you can assemble increases with your Proficiency Bonus. Fishing – Requires no proficiency. Primarily used to forage for food, fishing can also yield valuable items on the end of your line if you roll a natural 20 on your Wisdom (Survival) check while fishing.

– Requires no proficiency. Primarily used to forage for food, fishing can also yield valuable items on the end of your line if you roll a natural 20 on your Wisdom (Survival) check while fishing. Herbalism – Requires proficiency with an Herbalism Kit. Gather herbs, mushrooms, and flowers that can be used for crafting items such as potions.

– Requires proficiency with an Herbalism Kit. Gather herbs, mushrooms, and flowers that can be used for crafting items such as potions. Mining – Requires proficiency with Mason’s Tools. Gathers minerals, ore, gems, and stones, and can smelt metal into bars with access to a refinery or forge. Pairs well with production professions that utilize mined materials.

– Requires proficiency with Mason’s Tools. Gathers minerals, ore, gems, and stones, and can smelt metal into bars with access to a refinery or forge. Pairs well with production professions that utilize mined materials. Skinning – Requires proficiency with Leatherworker’s Tools. Can skin the hides from Beasts or animal-like Monstrosities and roll using Leatherworker’s Tools to determine if you create leather or hide. Can complement the leatherworker profession in the production professions.

Additionally, players may want to keep these D&D Backgrounds in mind to pair with Gathering Professions:

Artisan – Grants tool proficiency with a set of Artisan’s Tools of your choice, so you could select Leatherworker’s Tools for skinning or Mason’s Tools for mining.

– Grants tool proficiency with a set of Artisan’s Tools of your choice, so you could select Leatherworker’s Tools for skinning or Mason’s Tools for mining. Guide – This background gives you proficiency in Survival checks, which is the skill used while fishing.

– This background gives you proficiency in Survival checks, which is the skill used while fishing. Hermit – Gives tool proficiency with the Herbalism Kit, which is a prerequisite for the Herbalism profession.

– Gives tool proficiency with the Herbalism Kit, which is a prerequisite for the Herbalism profession. Noble or Sage – Both backgrounds give you proficiency in History, which is a prerequisite for the archaeology profession, and both also feel like thematic precursors to a career traveling to explore ruins.

Players who hope to engage in Gathering Professions during their upcoming D&D campaigns should make sure they chat with their DM ahead of time so that they can prepare some interesting and organic ways for those opportunities to pop up.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the release date for the upcoming gameplay expansion approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2027.