Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – All Factions That Remain Neutral In the Horde Versus Alliance War

Although many groups in Azeroth are loyal to either the Horde or the Alliance, there are some factions that have not taken a side in the war and maintain strong relationships with both groups. Dungeons and Dragons players may find allies or enemies in each of these groups.

All Subfactions that Haven’t Taken a Side in the Horde/Alliance Conflict

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

In any Dungeons and Dragons campaign players have a chance to make friends and foes in each new area they visit. Adventures set in Azeroth and its surrounding realms for the World of Warcraft expansion will definitely be no exception.

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The Horde versus Alliance conflict provides a ton of opportunities for politics and combat, but not every faction in the world has taken a side. Depending on where players go and what the DM has planned, there are a handful of factions that parties could run into that have not taken a side in the ongoing Horde and Alliance war.

Here are the biggest neutral factions that parties are likely to run into during their D&D: World of Warcraft games:

Argent Dawn – The knightly Order of the Argent Dawn is dedicated to protecting Azeroth from the Burning Legion, the Scourge, and other forces that seek to destroy the world. Neutral in the continual conflict between the Alliance and the Horde, the Argent Dawn calls both factions allies in its higher purpose of resisting these forces of evil. The order’s headquarters is Light’s Hope Chapel, in the Eastern Plaguelands.

– The knightly Order of the Argent Dawn is dedicated to protecting Azeroth from the Burning Legion, the Scourge, and other forces that seek to destroy the world. Neutral in the continual conflict between the Alliance and the Horde, the Argent Dawn calls both factions allies in its higher purpose of resisting these forces of evil. The order’s headquarters is Light’s Hope Chapel, in the Eastern Plaguelands. Cenarion Circle – Named for the demigod Cenarius, the Cenarion Circle is a worldwide order keeping watch over Azeroth’s druids and protecting the natural balance. Since the end of the Third War, the circle has accepted druids from both the Alliance and the Horde.

– Named for the demigod Cenarius, the Cenarion Circle is a worldwide order keeping watch over Azeroth’s druids and protecting the natural balance. Since the end of the Third War, the circle has accepted druids from both the Alliance and the Horde. Earthen Ring – The Earthen Ring is a gathering of Azeroth’s most powerful shaman, working together to preserve the balance among the elements. The members of the Earthen Ring oppose destructive forces such as the Twilight’s Hammer cult and the Burning Legion. Insisting on a neutral stance in mortal conflicts, the Earthen Ring welcomes members from both the Alliance and the Horde.

– The Earthen Ring is a gathering of Azeroth’s most powerful shaman, working together to preserve the balance among the elements. The members of the Earthen Ring oppose destructive forces such as the Twilight’s Hammer cult and the Burning Legion. Insisting on a neutral stance in mortal conflicts, the Earthen Ring welcomes members from both the Alliance and the Horde. Explorers’ League & Reliquary – Affiliated with the Alliance and the Horde respectively, the Explorers’ League and the Reliquary are scholarly organizations dedicated to the practice of archaeology and the study of history. For most of recent history, the organizations were bitter rivals, but with the reemergence of the Dragon Isles and the discovery of Khaz Algar, the two have set aside their old rivalry and formed joint expeditions.

– Affiliated with the Alliance and the Horde respectively, the Explorers’ League and the Reliquary are scholarly organizations dedicated to the practice of archaeology and the study of history. For most of recent history, the organizations were bitter rivals, but with the reemergence of the Dragon Isles and the discovery of Khaz Algar, the two have set aside their old rivalry and formed joint expeditions. Kirin Tor – The Kirin Tor began as a secretive mages’ guild within the Empire of Arathor. With the fall of Arathor, Dalaran became a nation in its own right, and the Council of Six who led the Kirin Tor became the rulers of this city-state. Razed during the Third War, Dalaran was eventually transformed into a flying island. Above the Isle of Dorn in Khaz Algar, it met its doom, but the survivors of the Kirin Tor remain in Dornogal, coordinating the magical defense of Azeroth.

– The Kirin Tor began as a secretive mages’ guild within the Empire of Arathor. With the fall of Arathor, Dalaran became a nation in its own right, and the Council of Six who led the Kirin Tor became the rulers of this city-state. Razed during the Third War, Dalaran was eventually transformed into a flying island. Above the Isle of Dorn in Khaz Algar, it met its doom, but the survivors of the Kirin Tor remain in Dornogal, coordinating the magical defense of Azeroth. Steamwheedle Cartel – The Steamwheedle Cartel is one of the largest and richest goblin cartels, having maintained a careful neutrality in the conflict between the Alliance and the Horde since the Second War. The cartel’s hands are in virtually every line of work, with a specialty in premium-grade alchemy. Besides potions, the cartel also deals in fuels, poisons, and industrial chemicals—what some goblins describe as “liquid assets.”

– The Steamwheedle Cartel is one of the largest and richest goblin cartels, having maintained a careful neutrality in the conflict between the Alliance and the Horde since the Second War. The cartel’s hands are in virtually every line of work, with a specialty in premium-grade alchemy. Besides potions, the cartel also deals in fuels, poisons, and industrial chemicals—what some goblins describe as “liquid assets.” Valdrakken Accord – The Valdrakken Accord is the unified might of all dragonkind, seeking to protect not only the Dragon Isles but all of Azeroth according to the ancient charge given to the five Dragon Aspects. The accord has also expanded its mission to include dragons beyond the five flights.

Players who want to tie their background to one of these factions should make sure they consult their Dungeon Master first to ensure that the faction can fit into the larger story that is being pulled together for the full party.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2026.