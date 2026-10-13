Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – All Horde Subfactions

The Horde is a diverse and powerful faction in World of Warcraft and Dungeons and Dragons players will have the chance to meet and interact with many of the group’s unique subfactions during their upcoming adventures and campaigns in Azeroth.

Every Horde Subfaction in D&D: World of Warcraft

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Depending on where each character is from and what region the campaign will focus on, Dungeons and Dragons players can potentially meet a lot of very interesting allies and enemies throughout the various factions in Azeroth.

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Obviously the Horde and the Alliance are the two primary factions, but each of those groups has a number of subfactions with their own motivations, goals, and key members. Dungeons Masters will be able to lean on the subfaction list to help build interesting RP encounters throughout their adventures.

Here is a full list of every Horde subfaction that players may run into during their upcoming campaigns:

Bilgewater Cartel – The Bilgewater Cartel, one of the four major goblin cartels, represents those goblins who have aligned themselves with the Horde. The cartel’s business has been described as “the classical goblin arts: building things and blowing them up.”

– The Bilgewater Cartel, one of the four major goblin cartels, represents those goblins who have aligned themselves with the Horde. The cartel’s business has been described as “the classical goblin arts: building things and blowing them up.” Dark Talons – The Dark Talons, a dracthyr weyrn trained to be an elite force of destruction feared by enemies of the black dragonflight and allied with the Horde.

– The Dark Talons, a dracthyr weyrn trained to be an elite force of destruction feared by enemies of the black dragonflight and allied with the Horde. Darkspear Tribe – The Darkspear tribe was the first group of trolls to join forces with the Horde. The Zandalari Empire, on joining the Horde, aligned with the Darkspears to form a united troll faction.

– The Darkspear tribe was the first group of trolls to join forces with the Horde. The Zandalari Empire, on joining the Horde, aligned with the Darkspears to form a united troll faction. Huojin – Pandaren who follow the philosophical path of Huojin, which teaches direct action, were drawn to the practical nature of the Horde.

– Pandaren who follow the philosophical path of Huojin, which teaches direct action, were drawn to the practical nature of the Horde. Orgrimmar – Orgrimmar is the capital city of the orcs in Azeroth and is practically synonymous with the Horde. Most orcs across Azeroth consider themselves citizens of Orgrimmar.

– Orgrimmar is the capital city of the orcs in Azeroth and is practically synonymous with the Horde. Most orcs across Azeroth consider themselves citizens of Orgrimmar. Silvermoon City – As the capital of the kingdom of Quel’Thalas, Silvermoon City represents the entirety of the blood elf kingdom. The nightborne elves of Suramar are also considered part of this faction.

– As the capital of the kingdom of Quel’Thalas, Silvermoon City represents the entirety of the blood elf kingdom. The nightborne elves of Suramar are also considered part of this faction. Thunder Bluff – The Thunder Bluff faction represents those united tauren tribes who have aligned themselves with the Horde.

– The Thunder Bluff faction represents those united tauren tribes who have aligned themselves with the Horde. Undercity – The Undercity faction encompasses the Forsaken aligned with the Horde, who broke free from the control of the Lich King. The Desolate Council was formed to govern the Forsaken after its original leader, Sylvanas Windrunner, stepped into the leadership of the Horde as warchief.

The proud nations of the Horde are loosely joined in an alliance of convenience against a hostile world that would see them destroyed. Focused and ferocious, the Horde values strength and honor but struggles to keep aggression in check. The Horde’s ideals are unity, freedom, and hope.

From the time of its founding until the end of the Fourth War, the Horde was led by a single figure who bore the title of warchief. Now a Horde Council made up of the leaders of the Horde’s subfactions governs the faction.

Players who want to tie one of these subfactions into their character’s backstory should be sure to consult with their DM first to make sure it aligns with the larger story they are planning.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion’s release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases November 17.