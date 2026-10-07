Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft All New and Updated Subclasses

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is a massive gameplay expansion that adds a ton of new rules to map the WoW races and specializations onto existing D&D classes and subclasses.

Although the existing subclasses cover most of requirements, the book does also introduce some brand-new subclasses to support some unique WoW specialization options.

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Every Brand-New Specialization in Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

When Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft releases, players are going to have a ton of choices when it comes to rolling their first character. Many players are going to want to recreate their actual WoW mains or favorite alts and Dungeons and Dragons has ensured that there is a class and subsclass combo to support all of the various WoW specs.

Many of the WoW specializations are a natural fit for an existing D&D subclass, but some are unique enough that they required new subsclasses or significant revisions and updates to an existing subclass.

Here are the six subclasses that are new or different enough to warrant full write ups in the D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion book.

Cleric: Discipline. The Discipline Priest will select the new Discipline Domain subclass, with features that bestow benefits when the Priest deals damage or restores Hit Points.

Cleric: Shadow. A Shadow Priest will select the new Shadow Domain subclass, which allows them to expend a use of Channel Divinity to take on a shadowy form.

Paladin: Oath of the Ebon Blade. – To play a Death Knight, you’ll choose the Paladin class from the Player’s Handbook and the new Oath of the Ebon Blade subclass, which alters some of your core Paladin class features beginning at level 1 and accommodates whichever specialization you choose by way of its features.

Paladin: Holy. The Holy Paladin is a healing juggernaut, using the new Oath of the Holy subclass to wrap allies in restorative magic, heal Bloodied creatures for additional Hit Points within their Aura of Protection, and restore their Lay on Hands by dealing Radiant damage.

Ranger: Demon Hunter. To play a Demon Hunter, choose the Ranger class from the Player’s Handbook and the Demon Hunter subclass, which alters some of your core Ranger class features—granting you Blindsight and allowing you to collect soul fragments from departed foes and use them to cast certain spells or siphon health from nearby foes.

Monk: Brewmaster. A Brewmaster selects the updated Warrior of Mystic Brews subclass and produces Mystic Brews that bestow beneficial properties for 1 hour—or 8, if the Monk expends 1 Focus Point. The Brewmaster learns new recipes as they level up, and eventually gains the ability to mix multiple effects together into one drink. In combat, the Brewmaster is elusive, and their new unique feats make them even harder to take down.

That should be everything players need to know to get a high-level understanding of the new and updates subclasses that are included in the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the new book release approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft releases on November 17, 2026.