Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – All Playable Races

Dungeons and Dragons players don’t just have a ton of classes and specializations to consider when making their World of Warcraft-inspired characters, they also have a long list of playable species to select from.

D&D: World of Warcraft Adds a Ton of New Playable Races

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Azeroth is teeming with life and World of Warcraft players have always had a ton of options when it comes to selecting their character’s origins. That will be the case in Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft games as well and the gameplay expansion book is loaded with details on a ton of species.

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The upcoming D&D: World of Warcraft book includes a Character Origins chapter that features new information for languages and all the supported playable species.

Here is a breakdown of every species included in the chapter:

Dracthyr

Dranei

Dwarf

Elf (including Night Elves, Nightborne, Blood Elves, and High Elves)

Forsaken

Gnome

Goblin

Haranir

Human

Orc

Pandaren

Tauren

Troll

Vulpera

Worgen

That’s a massive list and many of the species have a handful of different subtypes that players can explore based on things like the Highmountain Taurens, the various elves, and the Zandalari Trolls.

Different species will include basic lore, Renown guidelines, special traits, and special lineages for select species. Players should be able to use all of this content, combined with the updated Class and Specialization contents of the book to recreate any of their WoW characters or come up with a brand-new hero for their tabletop Azeroth adventures.

Tabletop fans can get a closer look at the details for every new playable race when the gameplay expansion officially launches in November. When the book arrives, the D&D Beyond character creator should also include new options to support the new races, classes, and subclasses.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17.