After months of waiting, Dungeons and Dragons players can finally start building their first World of Warcraft Universes Beyond characters using the D&D Beyond Character Builder tool.

How To Use the D&D Beyond Character Builder to Make a WoW Character

Dungeons and Dragons players around the world are now preparing to dive into their first Azeroth-themed adventures with the support of the Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion.

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To help support character creation for those adventures and campaigns, D&D Beyond has updated the Character Builder tool to include all of the resources needed to make a WoW character. This includes new class and species options for players who are in campaigns that have that content enabled.

To make character creation a bit simpler, players may want to go to the Settings in Character Builder and then click Customize Sources. From here, players can decide to toggle on or off different sources that are available to them. Players can limit their options down to just World of Warcraft materials if they want to only select from the options presented in the new gameplay expansion.

Here is the full list of classes that should be available for players limited their selection down to just the WoW sourcebook:

Death Knight

Demon Hunter

Druid

Evoker

Hunter

Mage

Monk

Paladin

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warlock

Warrior

After selecting a Class, players can pick their Species, Background, name, and character portrait. From there, they’ll be able to move forward and begin customizing specific options and selections to get their character sheet ready for their first adventure in Azeroth.

Players who are in a rush or need some added inspiration can also visit the D&D Beyond premade character list to find a new collection of World of Warcarft characters. There’s a long list of Horde and Alliance characters from various species and classes to select from.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and World of Warcraft news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.