Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Confirms All Notable Sites and Locations

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is still more than a month away, but a new preview offers players the chance to check out some of the most important notable sites that they may visit in their upcoming adventures.

All Revealed D&D: World of Warcraft Notable Locations

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Adventures that take place in Azeroth when the Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion arrives in November will have a ton of different locations that players can be from or can visit during their campaigns.

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Azeroth and Northrend are massive areas and the upcoming materials will give players and DMs lots of background details to help understand notable sites and locations within each of the main areas of the world.

Although the book doesn’t arrive until November, a new preview on D&D Beyond offered an early preview and some new information about the following notable sites:

Kalimdor Notable Sites

Ashenvale – A forest that serves as a tense border region between the night elves and Horde loggers.

Durotar – A Horde-claimed badlands region that includes the Horde capital city of Orgrimmar. It stations the orcish military and serves as a haven for citizens of the Horde.

Desolace – Despite the name, this region has grown increasingly verdant and fertile in recent years. It’s a zone of contention between not only the Horde and Alliance, but other factions as well.

Silithus – A blazing desert home to a literal wound in the world, struck by a titan’s sword. The lifeblood of Azeroth seeps to the surface as a mineral called Azerite.

Teldrassil – The remains of a World Tree burned during a war between Horde and Alliance. The night elves make efforts to restore life and community to the area.

Eastern Kingdoms

Duskwood – A land cursed by darkness and teeming with undead. Those who live here do so out of stubbornness and a sense of fealty to the kingdom of Stormwind.

Alterac Mountains – The Crushridge ogre clan struggles to claim control of this resource-heavy mountain range. They fight not the Alliance, but a human criminal organization known as the Syndicate.

Elwynn Forest – This lush, wooded region is home to the heart of human civilization in this age, the Kingdom of Stormwind and its communities,Stormwind City and Goldshire.

Hinterlands – Gryphon-training Wildhammer dwarves and high elves clash with undead Forsaken and Revantusk trolls over the control of this land.

Swamp of Sorrows – The Dark Portal sits near this marshy land, which means it’s one of the few regions of the Eastern Kingdoms where Horde settlements are in fairly equal number to those of the Alliance.

Northrend Notable Sites

Borean Tundra – The primary entry point to the continent, both the Alliance and Horde are headquartered here for the region. Both watch each other cautiously alongside Scourge remnants and other monsters.

Crystalsong Forest – An ancient magical accident crystallized the flora and fauna of this forest. Now crystalized creatures like satyrs and dryads, as well as undead, plague those who try to create settlements within the region.

Dragonblight – An expansive graveyard that holds the bones of countless dragons from ages past.

Sholazar Basin – Magical pylons from antiquity create a region with warm, green jungles, and keep out the undead. As such, multiple communities have settled here, though so have a variety of beasts.

Zul’Drak – The sprawling remains of a temple-city from the ancient troll empire of Drakkari. Undead and the broken minded last of the Drakkari trolls stalk this icy, snow-laden expanse.

Islands and Isles Notable Sites

The Broken Isles – Home to a litany of once-powerful night elf strongholds and druidic lands, the chain of Broken Isles has fallen under much corruption. The Tomb of Sargeras was the site of the demonic Burning Legion’s passage into Azeroth.

Khaz Algar – The small Isle of Dorn sits atop the surface, but beneath this is the vast, subterranean expanse spreads the rest of Khaz Algar. Long forgotten, recent attempts to explore it have led to disappearances, furthering its intrigue.

Jade Forest – A rainforest full of bamboo and ancient ruins within the borders of Pandaria. Both the Alliance and the Horde have a heavy presence here, and villages’ allegiance are split across the region.

Zandalar – When trolls dominated the world, this was the heart of the Zandalari Empire. Much of the land is now sunken and ruined. The Zandalari capital, known as the City of Gold, still remains, and is the oldest city in Azeroth.

Nazjatar – Not an island, but an underwater city in the Great Sea. It is the center of naga power.

That should offer a decent amount of early information for players to take into mind as they start to plan their first characters. Keep in mind that players should consult with their DMs to determine where (and when in the WoW timeline) their adventure will be taking place.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release on November 17, 2026.