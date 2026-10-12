Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – Every Alliance Subfaction

Dungeons and Dragons parties who are running an Alliance-focused campaign or adventure will have a long list of interesting allies and enemies to meet along the way.

All D&D: World of WArcraft Alliance Subfaction Groups

In any Dungeons and Dragons game, there are often lots of groups with their own allegiances to meet as players explore the world and work through their adventure’s hooks. That is no exception in the World of Warcraft-inspired Universes Beyond game and the primary factions are just the main two.

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There are tons of subfactions to meet in both the Horde and The Alliance. Here is a full breakdown of the major Alliance subfactions that players may encounter during their upcoming campaigns:

Darnassus – The Darnassus faction represents the night elves of Azeroth, wherever they actually reside. The faction also encompasses the void elves, based in Telogrus Rift.

– The Darnassus faction represents the night elves of Azeroth, wherever they actually reside. The faction also encompasses the void elves, based in Telogrus Rift. Exodar – The Exodar faction represents the draenei who came to Azeroth aboard the eponymously named vessel.

– The Exodar faction represents the draenei who came to Azeroth aboard the eponymously named vessel. Gilneas – The Gilneas faction represents the nation of Gilneas and its people, including its worgen. Night elf druids taught Gilnean worgen a rite called the Ritual of Balance, which helps them control their transformation.

– The Gilneas faction represents the nation of Gilneas and its people, including its worgen. Night elf druids taught Gilnean worgen a rite called the Ritual of Balance, which helps them control their transformation. Gnomeregan – The Gnomeregan faction encompasses gnomes and mechagnomes. Before the reclamation of Gnomeregan, the faction was known as Gnomeregan Exiles.

– The Gnomeregan faction encompasses gnomes and mechagnomes. Before the reclamation of Gnomeregan, the faction was known as Gnomeregan Exiles. Ironforge – The Ironforge faction encompasses dwarves who acknowledge the leadership of the Council of Three Hammers, the government formed by the union of the Bronzebeard, Dark Iron, and Wildhammer clans.

– The Ironforge faction encompasses dwarves who acknowledge the leadership of the Council of Three Hammers, the government formed by the union of the Bronzebeard, Dark Iron, and Wildhammer clans. Obsidian Warders – Charged with defending the allies of the black dragonflight and protecting its strongholds, this dracthyr weyrn journeyed to Stormwind City to warn the Alliance of impending danger and subsequently joined forces.

– Charged with defending the allies of the black dragonflight and protecting its strongholds, this dracthyr weyrn journeyed to Stormwind City to warn the Alliance of impending danger and subsequently joined forces. Stormwind – The Stormwind faction encompasses the remnants of most of the human kingdoms of Azeroth, including Kul Tiras, Dalaran, and Stromgarde. Stormwind remains the strongest human nation on Azeroth.

– The Stormwind faction encompasses the remnants of most of the human kingdoms of Azeroth, including Kul Tiras, Dalaran, and Stromgarde. Stormwind remains the strongest human nation on Azeroth. Tushui – Pandaren who follow the path of Tushui, which emphasizes meditation and careful discernment, naturally attracted them to the cause of the Alliance.

The Alliance is a military coalition whose leadership is dependent on the unified will of its member peoples. By default, the high king (or other leader) of Stormwind has served as commander of the Alliance. In practice, the human king leads as part of a council made up of all the Alliance leaders.

Players who want to incorporate one of the Alliance subfactions into their character’s backstory are encourages to do so, but should collaborate with their DM to make sure it fits into the larger story.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft products release on November 17, 2026.