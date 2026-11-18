Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is now available and dungeon masters can use the detailed Dungeoneer’s Guide to prepare excited dungeon crawls through some of the MMO’s most iconic instances.

All 6 Dungeons Included in D&D: World of Warcraft

Dungeon Masters have a ton of iconic locations and characers to pull from as they developer their Azeroth-based adventures and campaigns. For parties that might prefer a dungeon crawl as the primary activity, or as a stop along the way, the D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion comes with a very useful Dungeoneer’s Guide.

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Obviously, Dungeon Masters can adapt any dungeon from the game that they would like (or even create their own), but it is very cool to see how the book’s designers approached recreating some of the MMO’s most iconic dungeons and raids.

Here is a full list of each dungeon included in the gameplay expansion:

Azjol-Nerub Level 17-20 As presented in the book, Azjol-Nerub incorporates elements of a related dungeon, Ahn’kahet, called the Old Kingdom. While the focus of adventures in Azjol-Nerub is overthrowing the undead Traitor King Anub’arak, adventures in Ahn’kahet (the lower reaches of an ancient subterranean city) include the n’raqi and the malign influence of Yogg-Saron.

Blackfathom Depths Level 5-10 After the Cataclysm, a new Twilight’s Hammer leader came to Blackfathom, fed Twilight Lord Kelris to Aku’mai, and displaced most of the naga. In this era, the dungeon is populated with Cult Fanatics, Elemental Cultists, and Water Elementals, though the Blindlight murlocs are still numerous. Ghamoo-Ra remains in the ruins, stubbornly resisting the Twilight’s Hammer’s attempts to turn the turtle into a weapon.

Deadmines Level 1-4 Deep within the Deadmines, the Defias Brotherhood plots Stormwind’s downfall. These tunnels wind beneath the gold-mining town of Moonbrook in Stormwind’s border province of Westfall. Amid the chaos of the First War, the mines were occupied by orcs and ogres, then were abandoned for years until the Defias Brotherhood arrived.

Dire Maul Level 11-16 Dire Maul is an ancient night elf ruin occupied by vengeful spirits, cruel arcanists, sinister satyrs, and opportunistic ogres. Once known as Eldre’Thalas, it was renamed Dire Maul by the Gordrunni ogres who dwell there now.

Onyxia’s Lair Level 17-20 Onyxia’s Lair was one of the forty-character raids that appeared in World of Warcraft when the game first launched. It is a classic adventure to slay a powerful, cunning dragon.

Scarlet Monastery Level 5-10 and 11-16 The Scarlet Monastery is the Crusade’s headquarters and looms on the edge of Tirisfal Glades. Scarlet Commander Renault Mograine has transformed this sprawling temple into a fortress.

Shadowfang Keep Level 1-4 For generations, Shadowfang Keep has stood on the boundary between Silverpine Forest and the walled kingdom of Gilneas. The keep has been conquered countless times over the years, filling its halls with restless spirits. The version presented in the book represents a later stage in the keep’s history, after a group of Forsaken converted the keep into a stronghold to protect themselves from enemies during the Cataclysm.



Dungeon Masters can check out the full Dungeoneer’s Guide in the gameplay expansion for detailed maps, adventure hooks, key featured areas, and sample encounters.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services.