Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – Every Horde and Alliance Mini Revealed

Dungeons and Dragons players have a ton of exciting products to check out when the official World of Warcraft materials arrive, including some Horde and Alliance themes packs of miniatures to populate their battlefields.

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Reveals Two Sets of Miniatures

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft will kick off the TTRPG’s Universes Beyond line later this year with a massive sourcebook, DM Screen, Map Pack, and tons of new content for DMs and players to use as they kick off their tabletop adventures in Azeroth.

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For groups that are playing in-person, rather than using a VTT, Wizards of the Coast is also releasing some very tempting D&D: World of Warcraft minis inspired by the new races that are being introduced to the TTRPG in the WoW sourcebook.

Each new set of miniatures includes seven unpainted minis for $24.99. At this point, both sets are scheduled to release on November 1, 2026, just a few weeks before the actual D&D: World of Warcraft sourcebook arrives.

Both upcoming sets of minis are being produced by Hasbro, which is a bit different than the usual WizKids partnerships that many recent D&D minis have leverages.

The Horde Set includes:

Illidan Stormrage

Blood Elf

Troll

Goblin

Orc

Undead

Tauren

The Alliance Set includes:

The Lich King

Human

Night Elf

Draenei

Worgen

Dwarf

Gnome

“This Dungeons & Dragons Official Miniatures Set is the ideal companion to the DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: WORLD OF WARCRAFT book. Inspired by the World of Warcraft characters and races fans love, the collector minis pack includes 7 unpainted miniatures. These highly detailed 1.1-inch-scale miniatures are great additions to any D&D or World of Warcraft fan’s collection.”

As always, the miniatures are totally optionally and players can run their WoW-themed adventures entirely using theater of the mind if they prefer, but some fans will certainly be excited about the idea of purchasing and painting their own D&D: WoW minis to create their PCs or enemies. Having the chance to drop Illidan or the Lich King on the map during a dramatic encounter is going to be very tempting for any DMs who are long-time fans of the World of Warcraft franchise and its iconic adversaries.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other online services.