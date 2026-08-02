Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – Every New Subclass and Species

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft arrives in November 2026 and the gameplay expansion has the ambitious goal of bringing every WoW class specialization to the TTRPG as a subclass skin or a brand-new subclass.

Six New Subclasses and Thirteen Class Skins

One of the most exciting parts of World of Warcraft is customizing your character’s playstyle with unique specializations and abilities and it sounds like Dungeons and Dragons has big plans to recreate that experience with a ton of subclass recommendations.

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D&D: World of Warcraft provides rules for playing all 13 World of Warcraft classes, with alterations, new options, and guidance on bringing each class and its specializations to life in D&D.

The book adds 6 new subclasses:

Oath of the Ebon Blade Paladin

Oath of the Holy Paladin

Demon Hunter Ranger

Shadow Domain Cleric

Discipline Domain Cleric

Path of the Elements Barbarian

Rounding out the roster are 3 updated subclasses:

Swashbuckler Rogue

Path of the Spiritual Guardian Barbarian

Warrior of Mystic Brews Monk

There are a lot of exciting new options here that we are looking forward to testing out. The Demon Hunter Ranger seems like a very interesting choice and we’re looking forward to seeing how the Demon Hunter’s movement-based aggression maps to Dungeons and Dragons mechanics.

Sixteen Species Straight From Azeroth

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Of course World of Warcraft’s species are another huge part of character customization. Dungeons and Dragons has a plan to bring that to the TTRPG as well with a ton of new species options for players to choose when they make their D&D: World of Warcraft campaign champion.

In addition to new WoW-mapping rules for 5 existing species, D&D: World of Warcraft adds 11 new species.

Players will be able to build a character that feels unmistakably World of Warcraft with the 11 new Dungeons and Dragons species:

Dracthyr

Draenei

Earthen

Forsaken

Haranir

Mechagnome

Pandaren

Tauren

Troll

Vulpera

Worgen

Your choice of species can even grant a starting Renown Score with one of Azeroth’s factions, so your allegiance is baked into your origin. Players can also expect to find new spells, magic items, and companion creatures to help bring Azeroth to the tabletop.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons new and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is available to pre-order and releases on November 17, 2026.