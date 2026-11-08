Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Gameplay Expansion Sets a Very High Bar for Future Universes Beyond Books

The Season of Champions has arrived and many TTRPG fans are now kicking off their first Azeroth adventures with early access to the Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion.

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Book Does Not Phone it In

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

The Universes Beyond line has vastly changed the way the Magic: The Gathering calendar year rolls out, so naturally many Dungeons and Dragons players were very curious about how the TTRPG embracing its own Universes Beyond line would end up impacting the game.

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Wizards of the Coast announced earlier this year that the first Universes Beyond crossover would focus on the World of Warcraft IP and we’ve now officially had a chance to read the full full book.

World of Warcraft is a natural fit for the Dungeons and Dragons treatment and many of the systems from the MMO fit very naturally into the TTRPG environment. That said, Wizards of the Coast didn’t phone it in with this book. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion is a massive 256-page rulebook jam-packed with resources for both players and dungeons masters.

James Wyatt, Lead Game Designer of D&D: World of Warcraft, has a clear love of Azeroth and has already been unofficially running his own D&D adventures in the WoW setting for more than two decades. His passion for Azeroth shines through most clearly in the Adventures in Azeroth chapter, where the book expertly recommends tons of inspiration for running D&D campaigns at any level inspired by World of Warcraft conflicts, characters, or locations.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

This Adventures in Azeroth chapter also includes guides to a handful of iconic WoW dungeons and maps for using them in adventures. The maps do a great job recreating the dungeon and raid locations from the MMO, while offering dungeon masters a clear guide for how to adapt them to a D&D environment.

The rest of the game designers on the team clearly understood the assignment, as well. One of the most impressive portions of the gameplay expansion is the character creation chapters. A ton of work went into carefully and accurately recreating every single WoW class, specialization, and playable race.

Although some critics of Universes Beyond worry about mapping IP-specific character types onto existing D&D classes, rather than developing brand-new Universes Beyonds classes, this approach works very well with the WoW classes and specializations.

The book adds 6 new subclasses: the Oath of the Ebon Blade and Oath of the Holy Paladin, the Demon Hunter Ranger, the Shadow Domain and Discipline Domain Cleric, and the Path of the Elements Barbarian.

Rounding out the roster are 3 updated subclasses (Swashbuckler Rogue, Path of the Spiritual Guardian Barbarian, and Warrior of Mystic Brews Monk).

Even the class matches that seemed a little strange at first glance, like the Barbarian Shaman, do manage to really capture the feel of the WoW class at the table once the dice start rolling. Dropping down totems and throwing around elemental energy winds up being incredibly immersive and exciting, even if players are actually playing a reskinned Barbarian rather than a whole new D&D-specific Shaman class.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

In addition to new WoW-mapping rules for 5 existing species, the Dwarf, Elf, Goblin, Human, and Orc, D&D: World of Warcraft adds 11 new species. Players can build a character that feels unmistakably World of Warcraft with the new Dracthyr, Draenei, Earthen, Forsaken, Haranir, Mechagnome, Pandaren, Tauren, Troll, Vulpera, and Worgen species.

At this point, there’s no question that Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is a home run for Wizards of the Coast and the D&D team. Now, the big question is how this team will tackle adapting an IP that is not such a 1:1 fit to the traditional D&D experience and classes. The next Universes Beyond set takes place in the Star Wars universe, so it will be very interesting to see if they take the same approach and, if so, if they manage to strike gold again.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and World of Warcraft news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion officially launches on November 17, 2026.