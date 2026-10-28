Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Hit With Unexpected Shipping Delays

The release of Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is right around the corner, but some surprise shipping issues could cause a delay for some shoppers.

D&D: World of WArcraft IN-Store Product Delays

Unfortunately, another Wizards of the Coast product launch is being impacted by shipping delays. This problem has hit the last few Magic: The Gathering launches and now Dungeons and Dragons is feeling the pain as well.

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Because of an unforeseen delay in shipment in North America, some local hobby or game stores may receive physical product pre-orders for Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft after the November 3 Early Access date.

Exact delay timing will vary locally, but D&D: World of Warcraft Gameplay Expansion books and the Murloc Mini may arrive a few days after the Early Access date of November 3, though many will receive these items on time.

A full list of potentially impacted products is below, but all products are expected to arrive on or around global release on November 17:

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft Gameplay Expansion

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft Gameplay Expansion (alternate-art cover)

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft – Collector’s Edition Gameplay Expansion

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft Dungeon Master’s Screen

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft – Icecrown Citadel Adventure Map Pack

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft – Murloc Mini (if applicable)

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft Official Miniatures: Horde Pack

Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft Official Miniatures: Alliance Pack

The most impacted product delay is the Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft Official Miniatures, both the Horde Pack and the Alliance Pack, which are expected to arrive on or around November 17.

Shoppers should check in with their local game shops to see if any of these issues impact their pre-orders or launch plans. More details should arrive in the coming weeks as the full launch arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game stores and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion officially launches on November 17, 2026.