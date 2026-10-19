Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – How to Play a Brewmaster, Mistweaver, or Windwalker Monk

Dungeons and Dragons players have a ton of class and subclass options to consider as they prepare for their upcoming World of Warcraft-themed adventures and campaigns. Players are are drawn to the Monk class will be able to narrow things down to three WoW-inspired specializations.

Dungeons and Dragons Monks Get a WoW Makeover

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Monks were not one of the original World of Warcraft classes when the MMO first launch all the way back in the early 2000s, but they have since become a popular choice. When Dungeons and Dragons players begin spinning their own tales in Azeroth, they will have access to the Mists of Pandaria class, as well.

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World of Warcraft Monks are elite unarmed fighters and wielders of potent spiritual energy. Some brew concoctions that bestow special benefits, others focus on mastering martial combat, while others still use their command over spiritual power to bring the wounded back from the brink.

Brewmaster – Use powerful concoctions and unpredictable, staggering movements to keep enemies off guard.

A Brewmaster selects the updated Warrior of Mystic Brews subclass and produces Mystic Brews that bestow beneficial properties for 1 hour—or 8, if the Monk expends 1 Focus Point. The Brewmaster learns new recipes as they level up, and eventually gains the ability to mix multiple effects together into one drink. In combat, the Brewmaster is elusive, and their new unique feats make them even harder to take down.

Mistweaver – Weave the mists to wield the power of life’s essence and heal wounds.

Mistweavers use the power of magical mists to heal with the Warrior of Mercy subclass, and their new feat helps them reduce incoming damage to allies or grant them Temporary Hit Points.

Windwalker – Fight with mastery and grace as the quintessential martial artist.

Windwalkers will take the Warrior of the Open Hand subclass and use a new Fists of Fury feat to increase their damage output each turn as they successfully land hit after hit.

That should be everything players need to know for now, as they begin thinking about what sort of Monk they may want to roll when their next D&D adventure kicks off.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases November 17, 2026.