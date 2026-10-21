Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – How To Play an Arcane, Fire, or Frost Mage

Dungeons and Dragons players who want to use magic to deal explosive damage in their upcoming World of Warcraft campaigns and adventures may want to check out the Mage class and its corresponding specializations.

All Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Mage Specializations

D&D players have a ton of options when it comes to rolling a new character for their World of Warcraft-inspired adventures. Players who want to focus on dealing damage and don’t mind being a little squishy may want to consider the Mage.

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The World of Warcraft Mage is a fiercely dedicated student of the arcane. Found throughout Azeroth, Mages are widely regarded as uniquely dangerous and hungry for power.

Mages from World of Warcraft use the Wizard class and the Evoker subclass from the Player’s Handbook. From there, you’ll specialize in Arcane, Fire, or Frost magic. Your choice of specialization will guide your selection of feats and spells, including some new entries.

Arcane – Manipulate raw arcane magic, destroying enemies with overwhelming power.

An Arcane Mage’s spellcraft utilizes “raw” magic, manipulating kinetic energy to blast foes into pieces. The new Clearcasting feat enhances their Force damage and allows a casting of a cantrip as a Reaction when they score a Critical Hit, and they gain access to spells that involve the building blocks of reality such as Create Food and Water and Mass Polymorph.

Fire – Focus the essence of fire magic, assaulting enemies with combustive flames.

Fire Mages gain access to pyromancy spells that were not previously accessible to Wizards, such as Flame Strike.

The Fire Mage’s new Hot Streak feat allows them to burn targets with spells that deal Fire damage.

Frost – Freeze enemies in their tracks and shatter them with frost magic.

Frost Mages gain access to new cold magic spells that inflict the Restrained condition on enemies.

The Frost Mage’s Fingers of Frost allows them to deal extra damage to Restrained targets.

More specific details about new spells will be revealed soon, once the full D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion launches. Mages will be a great damage class in combat, but can definitely fall quickly to low amounts of damage at early levels.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft releases on November 17, 2026.