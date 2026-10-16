Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – How To Play an Arms, Fury, or Protection Warrior

Dungeons and Dragons players will have every World of Warcraft class and specialization to pick from when they begin their tabletop adventures in Azeroth, including all three Warrior specializations.

Selecting A D&D Fighter Subclass To Bring WoW Warrior Specs To The Table

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons players have an overwhelming number of class/specialization combos to select from as they begin their World of Warcraft campaigns, but players who have narrowed things down to a Warrior have made a good start.

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The World of Warcraft Warrior class doesn’t have a 1:1 match in Dungeons and Dragons, but the Fighter class is well-suited bring this WoW class to life at the tabletop.

“Warriors: for when you need a really big axe—which is oftentimes the case in a world of monsters, magic, egos, and armor. A skilled Warrior knocks monsters to the floor, slays enemy tanks, and terrorizes opposing magic users.”

When playing a Warrior, you’ll choose the Fighter class. Warriors specialize in Arms, Fury, or Protection.

Arms Warrior – Deliver devastating blows with two-handed weapons.

The Arms Warrior selects the Battle Master subclass and uses two-handed weapons such as the Greataxe, Greatsword, or Maul to control the battlefield.

Fury Warrior – Become a master of carnage, wielding a weapon in each hand to maximize destruction.

The Fury Warrior selects the Champion subclass and dual-wields weapons (often Scimitars) to push a relentless offense. (Note: Fury Warriors may want to consider instead choosing the Barbarian class and Berserker subclass.)

Protection Warrior – Counter incoming attacks, using your shield to protect your allies as well as yourself.

The Protection Warrior uses the Battle Master subclass to consistently step between their comrades and danger.

Additionally, Warriors who use the Battle Master subclass will gain access to five brand-new maneuver options in the WoW gameplay expansion rules.

That should be just about everything players need to know to start planning out their Warrior builds before the new book arrives in November.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases November 17, 2026.