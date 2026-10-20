Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – How to Play An Assassination, Outlaw, or Subtlety Rogue

Dungeons and Dragons players who want to lean into stealth and high damage attacks have some great options across the three World of Warcraft-inspired Rogue specializations.

Dungeons and Dragons Brings All Three WoW Rogue Specializations To The Tabletop

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons players have a ton of exciting classes and subclasses to pick from as they begin their adventures set in Azeroth. The upcoming World of Warcraft gameplay expansion for the TTRPG brings every class and specialization to the tabletop, including all the stealthy and deadly rogue options.

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“Rogues in World of Warcraft are pretty similar to a classic Rogue in Dungeons & Dragons: skulking in the shadows, striking with deadly precision, then moving on to the next job. Nobody wants to see them on the enemy team—but then, you likely never will.”

Here is a breakdown of all three Rogue specializations and the corresponding subclasses that D&D players will use to bring them to life:

Assassination – Use poison extensively, often wielding a pair of daggers coated with deadly toxins.

The Assassin Rogue will focus on poisons, hard and fast damage, high mobility, and will choose the Assassin subclass.

Outlaw – Use agility and guile to dominate in combat while standing toe-to-toe with your enemies.

Outlaw Rogues will select the updated Swashbuckler subclass. Swashbucklers dance and flit across the battlefield, goading and awing (and infuriating) their opponents with equal ease.

Subtlety – Draw on the supernatural magic of the shadows to cloak yourself in darkness and form deadly blades.

The Subtlety Rogue will prioritize the stealth ambush and will select the Soulknife subclass.

Of all the World of Warcraft classes, the Rogue is the one that most nearly maps to an existing Dungeons and Dragons class and existing subclasses. The only notable changes are the updates to the Swashbuckler subclass that will be used to reflect the Outlaw specialization.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2026.