Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Officially Confirmed and Arriving Sooner Than Expected

Wizards of the Coast put an end to the rumors at Gen Con 2026 and officially confirmed a new Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion.

D&D: World of Warcraft Arrives November 2026

Similar to what Magic: The Gathering has done with its IP crossovers, Dungeons and Dragons is leaning into the multiverse by embracing a new Universes Beyond line of products. The announcement was made at Gen Con 2026 and the first IP crossover is a very exciting one for video game fans.

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The first expansion for D&D under the new Universes Beyond banner is D&D: World of Warcraft, coming November 17, 2026, to anchor the Season of Champions. The upcoming product is packed with content and will help players bring every WoW class to life in D&D with unique subclass options. There will also be tons of new species options so players can perfectly recreated any character they have made in WoW.

With this book, created in tandem with Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., Warcraft returns to the tabletop for the first time in two decades. This Gameplay Expansion invites players to “roll for Azeroth” as they recreate their World of Warcraft main character or roll a new alt and explore beloved zones, delve through familiar dungeons, and face legendary foes from over 20 years of history for the World of Warcraft franchise. D&D: World of Warcraft will also include iconic dungeons adapted from the game for Dungeons & Dragons.

Additionally, fans can relive one of Azeroth’s most legendary raids with the Icecrown Citadel Map Pack. The Map Pack includes full-size poster maps and tokens usable with an included digital adventure that brings characters from level 16 to level 20 as they challenge a dozen high-level bosses—or perish trying.

“World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons are both built on a powerful idea: give players a world full of possibility, then let them make the story their own,” said Holly Longdale, Executive Producer and Vice President, World of Warcraft at Blizzard Entertainment. “Azeroth has always meant something different to everyone who steps into it, whether it’s built upon the heroes they become, the friends they find, or the choices they make along the way. Bringing World of Warcraft to the D&D table is a chance for players to carry that spirit forward in a whole new way: your character, your party, your story.”

Lots more specific details about the upcoming book will arrive in the coming months ahead of its launch this November.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates from Gen Con 2026.

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft arrives on November17, 2026. The products will be available at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services.