Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Preview Confirms Factions and Inhabitants for Each Zone

Dungeons and Dragons players can begin preparing for their upcoming World of Warcraft adventures and campaigns now by reviewing the major factions and inhabitants for each of the setting’s main regions.

D&D: World of Warcraft Gameplay Expansion Region Details

Azeroth is a massive setting and dungeon masters are going to have a ton of choices when they decide where to set their upcoming D&D: World of Warcraft campaigns. Adventures could all take place in one region or turn into globe-trotting epics that take adventurers across Azeroth and all the way to Northrend.

Videos by VICE

The upcoming gameplay expansion will include a detailed campaign setting world guide that provides details about some of the most iconic locations from World of Warcraft that could inspire character ideas or campaign plans.

Ahead of the book’s official release, a new preview offers an early look at the key factions and inhabitants from each of the major regions featured in the gameplay expansion:

Kalimdor

“The land now known as Kalimdor is the western remnant of a much larger continent destroyed during the Great Sundering.”

Horde. Dominates the most land within Kalimdor.

Night Elves. Though officially aligned with the Alliance, a vocal minority within the night elves would prefer both factions leave their ancestral home regions alone.

Cenarion Circle. The Druids of the Moonglade vale maintain a neutral, communal settlement.

Eastern Kingdoms

“The eastern remains of the once-massive continent that included Kalimdor. The Eastern Kingdoms are a close-knit series of three landmasses: Lordaeron, Khaz Modan, and Azeroth, the last of which shares its name with the planet itself. Before the Great Sundering, it was home to the Amani and Gurubashi troll empires.”

Alliance. Human, elven, dwarven, and gnomish civilizations maintain strongholds and cultural centers in the Eastern Kingdoms.

Horde. The Dark Portal that first brought the orcs to Azeroth sits within the Eastern Kingdoms. The Horde only maintains two major power centers and scattered holdings.

Northrend

“The northern part of the former Kalimdor continent, Northrend is an icy wasteland littered with titan ruins. It was here that the Lich King rose up and raised his Scourge to assail the rest of Azeroth.”

Alliance and Horde. Both major factions have strongholds and settlements within Northrend, but sit in an uneasy stalemate since neither has the resources to conquer or hold much more than they currently claim.

Scourge. A once near-apocalyptic undead army, the Scourge has devolved into marauders since the destruction of their creator, the Lich King.

Islands and Isles

“The islands and isles of Azeroth are spread across the Great Sea, a vast tempestuous ocean expanse that sits between the surviving continent remnants, and over what was once the majority of the Kalimdor continent.”

Goblins. Though prevalent throughout Azeroth, goblins originated in the island region known as Kezan and the Lost Isles. They still control the region today.

Naga. The chain of Broken Isles is where naga were first created, and they maintain a major presence there, and in undersea cities in the Great Sea.

Kul Tiras. A human kingdom that has a treaty with the Alliance, following a long period of isolation.

Pandaren. Their homeland Pandaria was previously hidden behind a veil of mists. Now, the pandaren are recovering from an invasion by the Thunder King that overwhelmed their land.

DMs and players should work together to figure out which regions characters can be from and which region the adventure will start in. Depending on the tone and expectations of each different play group, campaigns could go in very different directions and explore lots of different corners of Azeroth.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft news and updates as the gameplay expansion’s release date approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases November 17, 2026.