Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – Six Conflicts That Will Dominate Azeroth Adventures

Dungeons and Dragons players are very likely to be up against an epic challenge focused on one of these six conflicts when they begin their adventures in Azeroth this November.

Six Conflicts for Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Campaigns to Focus On

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeon Masters are only limited by their imagination when it comes to dreaming up storylines for their World of Warcraft-inspired one-shots, adventures, and campaigns. That said, the lore of Azeroth and the existing legacy of the video game franchise includes a ton of great starting points that could help set the tone.

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VICE recently sat down with the D&D: World of Warcraft Principal Game Designer (James Wyatt) and Senior Game Designer (Ben Petrisor) for a closer look at the upcoming gameplay expansion and a deep dive into the book. During the discussion, Wyatt detailed six conflicts of Azeroth that will be outlined in the upcoming book.

Here are the high-level conflicts that the creators suggest Dungeon Masters may want to use to drive their stories forward:

Alliance versus Horde

Sargeras and the Burning Legion

The dragonflights

The elemental lords

The Old Gods and void lords

The Scourge

Those are some very exciting ideas that can get pretty massive in scale if there is the desire from the DM and the players. That said, there is also plenty of ripe territory for smaller scale stories that focus on any of these given conflicts.

Not every World of Warcraft story focuses around the biggest heroes of Azeroth and there are plenty of places to tell smaller stories if a party wants to feel like they are just a small piece of the larger narrative of Azeroth.

Dungeon Masters will be able to explore more details about all six potential conflicts in the chapter of the gameplay expansion that focuses on adapting Azeroth and running adventuers in the iconic setting.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2026.