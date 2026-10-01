Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Teases New Dragonflight Signature Abilities

Dungeons and Dragons players can now get a closer look at the powerful dragon allies and enemies they may encounter in their upcoming World of Warcraft adventures.

All Dragonflights of Azeroth and their Signature Abilities

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft campaigns can take players all over Azeroth and to various times in the larger WoW timeline, but some parties may end up face-to-face with the proto-dragons.

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Within World of Warcraft, dragons similar to those found in D&D’s Monster Manual are known as proto-dragons. Proto-dragons can still be found in Northrend, in the Dragon Isles, and elsewhere across Azeroth, though most of them are Neutral.

Black Dragonflight Signature Abilities

Magma Breath. Every black dragonflight dragon—from whelp to full-grown dragon—has a breath weapon of molten earth, dealing both Fire and Bludgeoning damage in a cone that grows with age.

Signature Spells. Black dragonflight drakes can cast Heat Metal and Stone Shape at will. Full-grown dragons cast an even more powerful version of Heat Metal, can walk among mortals with a limited form of Shapechange, and can unleash Incendiary Cloud once per day.

Pyroclastic Eruption. Black dragonflight dragons at the height of their power can use a Legendary Action to cause an area of the battlefield to erupt in fire and earth, dealing Fire and Bludgeoning damage, knocking enemies Prone, and turning the ground molten for 1 minute.

Blue Dragonflight Signature Abilities

Spellfreeze Breath. At every age, blue dragonflight dragons’ breath weapon unleashes Cold damage, and creatures in its cone who fail their Constitution saving throw can’t cast spells or take the Magic action until the start of the dragon’s next turn.

Signature Spells. Blue dragonflight drakes cast Ice Storm and Major Image at will, plus Scrying and Wall of Ice once per day. The eldest blue dragons expand that list with Fog Cloud, Legend Lore, Magic Mouth, Sending, and a form of Shapechange for taking a mortal visage.

Dispel. Blue dragonflight dragons at the height of their power can use a Legendary Action to cast Dispel Magic, dealing Force damage for each ongoing spell it ends.

Bronze Dragonflight Signature Abilities

Superheated Sand Breath. From whelps on up, this breath weapon shreds and sears skin with red-hot sand, dealing both Fire damage and Slashing damage.

Signature Spells. Fitting for guardians of the timeways, bronze dragonflight drakes cast Augury and Slow at will, plus Divination, Legend Lore, and Scrying once per day. At the height of their power, bronze dragons can also cast Time Stop once per day.

Sands of Time. Full-grown bronze dragons wield Legendary Actions like Spear of Light—a mighty Guiding Bolt—and Sands of Time, a whirlwind of magic sand that deals Slashing damage and inflicts a level of Exhaustion on anyone who fails a Dexterity saving throw. While a creature has any levels of Exhaustion from this effect, it appears 3d10 years older.

Green Dragonflight Signature Abilities

Emerald Gas Breath. At every age, the main breath weapon of a green dragonflight dragon deals both Acid damage and Poison damage.

Signature Spells. Green dragonflight drakes cast Sleep, Speak with Animals, and Speak with Plants at will, plus Lesser Restoration and Greater Restoration once per day.

Dream Banishment. Green dragonflight dragons at the height of their power can use a Legendary Action to transport a creature to a harmless demiplane resembling the Emerald Dream until the dragon’s next turn on a failed Charisma saving throw.

Red Dragonflight Signature Abilities

Razing Fire Breath. At every age, red dragonflight dragons can deal a devastatingly powerful amount of Fire damage with their breath weapon—and nonmagical plants caught in the cone are incinerated, only to regrow more bountiful than before.

Signature Spells. Red dragonflight drakes cast Command and Detect Evil and Good at will, plus a mighty version of Flame Strike once per day.

Bellowing Roar. Red dragonflight dragons at the height of their power can use a Legendary Action to deal Thunder damage in a cube and push enemies away.

Renewing Flame. As another Legendary Action, full-grown red dragons can breathe a focused stream of heatless, life-giving fire, granting Temporary Hit Points to creatures within a line and ending certain conditions of the dragon’s choice.

Dungeon Masters can begin preparing for their upcoming WoW-inspired campaigns now and think about how the Dragonflights and proto-dragons may or may not tie into their upcoming adventures.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2026.