Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Ultimate Edition Sells Out At D&D Beyond

Hype continues to grow for the first Dungeons and Dragons Universes Beyond sourcebook as the World of Warcraft Collector’s Edition Ultimate Bundle sell out at D&D Beyond.

How To Find A Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Ultimate Edition

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons players still have more than a month to go until the highly-anticipated D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion arrives, but there is already a ton of demand for the upcoming book.

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The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft book is a special release and, in addition to the usual cover, the book is also releasing with a special Collector’s Ultimate Edition Bundle option. Unfortunately, it may be getting harder for players who haven’t already secured their pre-order to find a copy.

“D&D: World of Warcraft Collector’s Edition Ultimate Bundle are sold out on D&D Beyond. You may still be able to purchase a D&D: World of Warcraft Collector’s Edition at a local game store starting November 3.”

Shoppers can still pre-order the standard D&D: World of Warcraft Gameplay Expansion and D&D: World of Warcraft Ultimate Bundle on D&D Beyond’s Marketplace.

For those who haven’t checked out the Ultimate Bundle yet, it includes:

A limited-edition physical D&D: World of Warcraft Collector’s Edition in a slipcase with foil and sculpted cover treatments dedicated to two of World of Warcraft’s iconic factions.

Digital version of D&D: World of Warcraft, containing rules to play all 13 World of Warcraft® classes – including 9 new and revised subclasses and 40+ specializations – 16 species, 60+ new spells, 25+ new magic items, 50+ new monsters, 30 dungeon boss stat blocks, 7 iconic dungeons, and 23 factions.

D&D: World of Warcraft – Icecrown Citadel Adventure Map Pack for forging your party’s legacy across one of Azeroth’s most legendary strongholds.

Physical D&D: World of Warcraft Dungeon Master’s Screen for keeping your Azeroth campaign plans away from your players’ eyes.

A guaranteed physical Murloc Promo Mini (A code for digital World of Warcraft® in-game items on a card insert in the book)

Pre-order Bonuses: Icy Throne Digital Dice Set, Horde & Alliance Character Sheet Backgrounds & Frames, and D&D Encounters: Season of Champions mini-adventure.

Gamers will likely have the best luck finding the bundle at retail price by going through their local game store and securing a pre-order before the launch arrives in mid-November.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2026.