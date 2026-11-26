The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion brings some of the MMO’s most iconic and powerful NPCs and bosses to the tabletop for high-level TTRPG players to either form bonds with or challenge to deadly encounters.

5 Highest CR Creatures in the D&D: World of Warcraft Book

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Azeroth can be a deadly world even at the lowest of levels of World of Warcraft. The same level of challenge can be present at D&D adventures set in Azeroth and, in most cases, the TTRPG adaptation won’t include a graveyard to corpse run back from.

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The D&D: World of Warcraft book is full of challenging monsters and NPCs and the highest levels of difficulty hold some very thrilling encounters in store for max level players.

D&D players should take not that the following list may include spoilers for late game enemies and they may want to hold off on reading this until they have finished their current or upcoming World of Warcraft-inspired adventures or campaigns.

That said, here are the 5 Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft monsters and enemies with the highest CRs:

Sylvanas Windrunner – Vengeful Banshee CR 23 The Dark Lady of the Forsaken has committed terrible atrocities in the name of revenge. Her cruelty grew after the Lich King’s demise, as she fell further into nihilistic despair. Hundreds of thousands of people died on her orders and were raised as her undead soldiers. Ultimately, she repented and accepted judgment for her evils and now dwells within the Shadowlands, freeing souls as eternal penance.

Ragnaros – The Firelord, Elemental Ruler of the Firelands CR 23 Ragnaros is the most infamous of the four great elemental lords (see chapter 6). Like the other elemental lords, Ragnaros warred against the Old Gods when they first came to Azeroth but eventually succumbed to their corrupting influence and became one of their mightiest servants. The titan keepers imprisoned Ragnaros on the Elemental Plane, but after millennia of rulership over his fiery prison, he was summoned back to Azeroth.

Bronze Dragonflight Dragon CR 23 Mature bronze dragons task themselves with maintaining the one true timeline of Azeroth. They keep close to humanoid civilizations, watching for travelers from other timelines or those who seek to alter the timeways.

Illidan Stormrage CR 24 Illidan Stormrage is the first demon hunter and bears a demon hunter’s sinister wings, curling horns, and fel-green eyes. Originally a powerful night elf mage, he was dubbed “The Betrayer” for aiding the Burning Legion during the War of the Ancients and was imprisoned for ten thousand years by his twin brother, Archdruid Malfurion Stormrage.

Lich King Arthas CR 25 With Arthas’s body and soul merged with the will of the Lich King, it’s unclear whether a trace of his former self remains. He seems utterly remorseless, but it’s possible some trace of the paladin he used to be is still capable of mercy.



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