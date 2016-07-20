Dunsmuir Sees Members of Clutch, Fu Manchu, and Black Sabbath Unite in “Crawling Chaos”

Look, we know that lyric videos are lame, but sometimes you’ve got to make exceptions—like, for example, when Neil Fallon is involved. The Clutch vocalist has just announced the birth of Dunsmuir, a new project featuring former Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice, Fu Manchu bassist Brad Davis, and The Company Band guitarist Dave Bone. As one might expect, it fuckin’ rocks.

True to form, Dunsmuir sees Fallon—a wild streetpreacher of rock’n’roll if there ever was one—haul out some of his trademark surrealist lyrics, singing about tentacles and heathen gods with grizzled fervor. As he said via a press statement, “We turned out some serious metal on this record and it shreds. The concept behind the lyrics is comprised of 10 tales from the survivors of a shipwreck. What had been intended as a scientific expedition, quickly deteriorates into a struggle to survive both the natural and supernatural world.”

The band is debuting its first single, “Crawling Chaos,” here on Noisey, and it certainly lives up to the expectations one may have after reading the memberhsip roster. Dunsmuir sounds like a perfect blend of Clutch and Fu Manchu, if they both spent a little more time listening to Corrosion of Conformity and had a weakness for sweet 80s metal licks. Their self-titled debut is out July 22 via Hall Of Records digitally via iTunes and Bandcamp with a vinyl version and CDs (via Amazon On Demand) to follow.

Check out the video for “Crawling Chaos” below, and expect to hear a lot more from these fellas in the coming months.