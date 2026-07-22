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The Duskbloods Network Test Sign-Ups Open Today: Application Times

The Duskbloods Network Test applications open today. Here are the global sign-up times, deadline, and Switch 2 requirements.

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The Duskbloods Network Test applications open today for Nintendo Switch 2 players. Here is when sign-ups begin and end in every major region, along with the requirements you must meet before the Network Test launches on August 21.

The Duskbloods Network Test Sign Up Times (PDT to EST)

The Duskbloods Closed Beta Footage
Screenshot: FromSoftware

The Duskbloods Network Test applications open on July 22, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET. Players who want to participate in the FromSoftware closed beta will need to visit the official site and register using their Nintendo Account.

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Don’t panic if you miss the opening time, though. Applications will remain open until July 28, 2026, giving players nearly a week to register. Since the application window begins and ends at different local times around the world, we have created an easy-to-read schedule for every major region below.

The Duskbloods Network Test Application Times

The Duskbloods Network Test Dates
Screenshot: FromSoftware

Applications Open — July 22

RegionLocal DateLocal Time
PT (US West Coast)July 227:00 AM
MT (US Mountain)July 228:00 AM
CT (US Central)July 229:00 AM
ET (US East Coast)July 2210:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)July 2211:00 AM
UK (BST)July 223:00 PM
Central Europe (CEST)July 224:00 PM
Japan (JST)July 2211:00 PM
South Korea (KST)July 2211:00 PM
Australia (AEST)July 2312:00 AM
New Zealand (NZST)July 232:00 AM

Applications Close — July 28

RegionLocal DateLocal Time
PT (US West Coast)July 286:59 AM
MT (US Mountain)July 287:59 AM
CT (US Central)July 288:59 AM
ET (US East Coast)July 289:59 AM
Brazil (BRT)July 2810:59 AM
UK (BST)July 282:59 PM
Central Europe (CEST)July 283:59 PM
Japan (JST)July 2810:59 PM
South Korea (KST)July 2810:59 PM
Australia (AEST)July 2811:59 PM
New Zealand (NZST)July 291:59 AM

The Duskbloods Network Test Sign-Up Requirements

Finally, you will need a Nintendo Account and an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate in The Duskbloods Network Test. The test is also exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 and will not be available on the original Nintendo Switch.

You can sign up for The Duskbloods Network Test through the official site beginning at 7:00 AM PT today. FromSoftware will not notify selected applicants until Friday, August 7, 2026, so even if you register immediately, you will have to wait a little over two weeks to find out whether you were chosen.

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