The Duskbloods Network Test Sign-Ups Open Today: Application Times

The Duskbloods Network Test applications open today for Nintendo Switch 2 players. Here is when sign-ups begin and end in every major region, along with the requirements you must meet before the Network Test launches on August 21.

The Duskbloods Network Test Sign Up Times (PDT to EST)

Screenshot: FromSoftware

The Duskbloods Network Test applications open on July 22, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET. Players who want to participate in the will need to visit the official site and register using their Nintendo Account.

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Don’t panic if you miss the opening time, though. Applications will remain open until July 28, 2026, giving players nearly a week to register. Since the application window begins and ends at different local times around the world, we have created an easy-to-read schedule for every major region below.

The Duskbloods Network Test Application Times

Screenshot: FromSoftware

Applications Open — July 22

Region Local Date Local Time PT (US West Coast) July 22 7:00 AM MT (US Mountain) July 22 8:00 AM CT (US Central) July 22 9:00 AM ET (US East Coast) July 22 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) July 22 11:00 AM UK (BST) July 22 3:00 PM Central Europe (CEST) July 22 4:00 PM Japan (JST) July 22 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 22 11:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 23 12:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) July 23 2:00 AM

Applications Close — July 28

Region Local Date Local Time PT (US West Coast) July 28 6:59 AM MT (US Mountain) July 28 7:59 AM CT (US Central) July 28 8:59 AM ET (US East Coast) July 28 9:59 AM Brazil (BRT) July 28 10:59 AM UK (BST) July 28 2:59 PM Central Europe (CEST) July 28 3:59 PM Japan (JST) July 28 10:59 PM South Korea (KST) July 28 10:59 PM Australia (AEST) July 28 11:59 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 29 1:59 AM

The Duskbloods Network Test Sign-Up Requirements

Finally, you will need a Nintendo Account and an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate in The Duskbloods Network Test. The test is also exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 and will not be available on the original Nintendo Switch.

You can sign up for The Duskbloods Network Test through the official site beginning at 7:00 AM PT today. FromSoftware will not notify selected applicants until Friday, August 7, 2026, so even if you register immediately, you will have to wait a little over two weeks to find out whether you were chosen.