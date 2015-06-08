​Dusky Announces New EP, Drops “Jilted” Techno Heater

Comprised of Alfie Granger-Howell and Nick Harriman, London duo Dusky has a bit of a house music Midas thing going on after having churned out one classy tune after another since Anjunadeep released their debut album Stick By This in 2011.



Following the blockbuster Careless EP on Aus Music by announcing their own 17 Steps imprint with the Love Taking Over EP and establishing themselves as a top act in house and techno, the lads are back with the Ordinary World EP, set for release on July 31 on 17 Steps.

The single from the EP, released today, is titled “Jilted” and finds Dusky veering more to the techno end of their spectrum. At 125 bpm, the track heaves with energy and captures again what Dusky do best––Make music that sits comfortably in between house, techno, the past, and the future.

