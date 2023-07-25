This Le Creuset Lookalike Is Just $75 on Amazon

Your coq au vin deserves to be cooked in a cream-of-the-crop Dutch oven, not your mom’s Crock-Pot that’s been in use since 1987. Honor your recipes, don’t disrespect them. When it comes to Dutch ovens, our minds automatically jump to Le Creuset—the iconic brand that’s been doling out luxe, colorful cookware since 1925. Sure, the French-Belgians know how to get shit done in the kitchen, but it’s that same handcrafted, cast iron, old-school European pedigree that justifies the brand’s high price tag.

I can’t hand over $400 on a piece of cookware without shaking when we check our account balances, but thankfully, I’ve found an affordable alternative that’s—at least in our shopping-obsessed opinion—just as great: the Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven.

Coming in at a fraction of the price of a similar Le Creuset, at just under $75, Amazon’s version is staggeringly similar to the much more expensive alternative; Amazon’s Dutch oven is also made of cast iron for even heat distribution and retention, can hold up to six quarts, and has that #aesthetic glossy enamel Dutch oven finish. (It’s also oven safe for up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to Le Creuset’s 500-degree max; for most dishes you’d make in a Dutch oven, like braised meats and stews, you’ll be cooking at between 325 and 375.) There are also 11 visually delectable colors ranging from emerald green to a classic bright red. And hey, we’d like to reiterate that this bad boy is, like, $300 cheaper than a Le Creuset, and has many satisfied buyers, with a 4.7-star average and over 41,000 reviews on Amazon. “I bought this as an addition to my more expensive Dutch oven. I have to say, at the $400 price difference, the Amazon model is just as good.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

The only cons are the lower maximum temperature, and that the Amazon Dutch oven is not non-stick and is hand-wash only, although it’s good practice to wash (and thoroughly dry) your Dutch oven immediately after use anyway to ensure its longevity. You win some, you lose some! No one’s perfect.

This doppelgänger has deemed itself worthy in the eyes of Amazon customers, so if you’re in the market for this cookware staple and don’t have big bucks laying around for a prestige piece, it’s an excellent alternative. Remember, it costs less than a quarter of the price (under $75!) and does nearly everything the Le Creuset can do. Get cookin’ chief.

You can buy the Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven here.

