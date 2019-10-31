You Can Now Terrify Friends With a Rodrigo Duterte Mask This Halloween

Many people are scared of the Philippines’ tough-talking controversial President Rodrigo Duterte, so it really should not come as a surprise that, somewhere out there, someone wants to dress up as him for Halloween.



At least that’s what the existence of this mask made to look like him proves. The “Rodrigo Duterte Rodi DU30 Philippines President Halloween Adult Latex Mask” is now available on Amazon for $32.99 through vendor Caili’s Company.

It is described as a “quality latex mask” with “excellent realistic craftsmanship” and depicts Duterte with dark-lidded eyes and a mouth slightly ajar.

Photos of the mask have gone viral in the Philippines and even reached the administration. They’re taking it surprisingly well. Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters yesterday that there is no reason for them to be offended by the mask.

“That means he has arrived! Can you imagine trending all over?” Panelo said. He was proud of it and said that the president was “out to scare criminals”

A look at the Amazon vendor’s products show a variety of scary masks like devils, bloody ghouls, monsters, and Vladimir Putin.

Cheaper Duterte masks are also available locally through shopping platforms like Carousell, where a plastic mask goes for PHP900 ($17.73).

As funny as this all is, people have very real reasons to fear Duterte, who still actively pushes for a drug war that has killed thousands of people.

