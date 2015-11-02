DVBBS Want to Celebrate Legalization by Opening a Toronto Weed Cafe

It looks like Canada’s real doobie brothers, EDM duo DVBBS, want to undertake a new business venture: a pot-friendly cafe complete with a steady supply of munchies for all its hungry customers.



The brothers, Chris and Alex van den Hoef, recently shared their plans for the aptly titled “Woozy Cafe,” on Twitter:

we are opening WOOZY CAFE in Toronto LA & Amsterdam very soon … smoke the best weed while eating the best food — DVBBS (@DVBBS)November 2, 2015

Details on the cafe are sparse as of yet, but the duo’s announcement comes shortly after the election of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who promised to legalize the use of recreational marijuana under his administration.



Guess we all now know who DVBBS voted for.

This new business endeavour may not come as much of a surprise to anyone who follows the brothers on social media, where the duo often flaunt their dedication to the ganja.

first stop straight off the plane, the weed shop … now watch us hotbox the fuck outta this sprinter van — DVBBS (@DVBBS)July 26, 2014

From an arrest last year in Atlanta for possession of the sticky icky, to smoking “butt weed” (as in weed that was actually shoved in someone’s ass), DVBBS stay true to the sweet, sweet Mary Jane.

While it may take a little while to get the ball—or, uh, joint—rolling on the Woozy Cafe (legalization hasn’t quite happened yet), in the words of the stoners themselves, there is one thing that is for certain:

You can succeed and smoke weed. — DVBBS (@DVBBS)February 15, 2014

