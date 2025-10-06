Dwayne Johnson Reacts to ‘Smashing Machine’s Box Office Bomb: You Can’t Control Box Office Results”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to react to the underwhelming debut for The Smashing Machine. At Venice Film Festival last month, the film received a 15-minute standing ovation that moved Johnson to tears. While early reviews were quite mixed, critics were in agreeance that it’s Johnson’s best performance ever. The $6 million in sales is under the projected $8 million to $15 million — a career low for Johnson.

Following the box office success of The Iron Claw, A24 spent $50 million to produce The Smashing Machine, not including marketing figures. It’s now projected to end its theatrical run with just $15 million in domestic sales.

Dwayne Johnson Breaks Silence on The Smashing Machine’s DisapPointing Opening

“From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity.”

Johnson then went on to thank director Benny Safdie for casting him to play the titular role of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. “It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy.”

Despite the low turnout for opening weekend, Johnson put his all into the role. The wrestler turned actor recently admitted that, during his time on set, he suffered a concussion. Not only that, he had a ruptured bursa sac, which briefly halted filming, but there was no extensive tissue damage.

The Smashing Machine also stars Emily Blunt as Kerr’s ex-wife, Dawn Staples, Ryan Bader as Mark Coleman, and Bas Rutten as himself.