In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting . The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms ) often reared its ugly head.

Historian Stefan Glasbergen wrote Maria Swanenburg’s story in his book Goeie Mie: Biografie van een Seriemoordenares (Good Mie: Biography of a female serial killer), published in Dutch in 2019. “You can learn a lot about that time when you look at history through her eyes,” Glasbergen says.

After Swanenburg was declared a primary suspect, other neighbours came forward with stories of different families she’d been involved with whose members suddenly died, one after the other. Overall, Swanenburg was convicted of murdering 23 people, but is suspected of killing more than 100 .

Sadly, Frankhuizen couldn’t be saved – he died 11 days later in a nearby hospital. But his case kicked off a police investigation which quickly found a potential, yet highly improbable, suspect: 44-year-old Maria Swanenburg, locally known as “Goeie Mie” (“Good Mie”) due to her caring and trustworthy nature. Swanenburg was also Frankhuizen’s sister in law.

Frankhuizen was experiencing the same illness as his late family, but managed to make it to a doctor. Wijnand Rutgers van der Loeff recognised Frankhuizen’s symptoms: Earlier that week, he’d seen another patient with the same complaints who lived on the same street. A suspicion dawned on Rutgers van der Loeff: Was someone poisoning the people of the neighbourhood?

Swanenburg’s story began on the 9th of September, 1839 in the city of Leiden. Born into a poor family with many children, some of whom died young of cholera, she ended up living in a small workers’ cottage with her 11 family members.

“You entered through a tiny front room and that was where her parents slept,” Glasbergen explains. “In the back of the house there was a small kitchen, but they often cooked outside. The kids slept on the first floor, right underneath the roof. That space was not insulated; when it rained, it got wet; when the wind blew, you felt it inside.”

Swanenburg’s father had difficulty holding down a job, so the family was always struggling. When she was 12, they fell behind on rent and lost their home. They moved to the Singelstraat, a rough neighbourhood full of the poorest workers in the city. “The neighbours who later testified during the criminal trial said that the girls never really went outside,” Glasbergen says. “They’d knit clothes all day long, which would later be sold.” That was all perfectly normal back then, though, he adds.