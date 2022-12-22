In a 2019 clip from Italian TV that went mega viral last month, Meloni accused France of using the CFA franc to exploit the resources of 14 African countries, and exert financial dominance over them. A lot of what she claimed in the video is not true , but the CFA franc is controversial.

Long before she became the head of Italy’s most far-right government since World War II, Giorgia Meloni railed against what she called France’s “colonial currency.”

One of those 14 African countries that still uses the CFA franc is the Central African Republic, a landlocked state home to around 5 million people that’s one of the poorest countries in the world.

Some of the African nations have fought against the currency, with riots taking place across the continent, involving citizens smashing up France-linked shops and denouncing the French language being taught in schools .

The CFA franc was created in 1945 to be the currency of the “French Colonies of Africa,” and with France controlling printing and circulation, the French government effectively still has financial control over almost one million square miles of African land and more than 180 million people . While French officials used to refer to the currency as “ an act of generosity to the colonies ,” its use is now being fiercely debated.

While the initial Bitcoin news generated confusion, international disagreements and backlash , the CAR government pushed on with the rollout. Eight months later, many people around the world, and even CAR citizens, may not even be aware that the change has happened.

“The alternative to cash is cryptocurrency,” said President Faustin-Archange Touadera . “For us, the formal economy is no longer an option.”

But while other nations talk about ditching the CFA franc, CAR is one of the first to really do something about it, and earlier this year it became the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency.

Bitcoin isn’t controlled by any power, it is technically universally available, and it cannot be censored – which is a massive change from the nation’s other currency, but it would take the average CAR citizen 60 years to buy a single coin .

At the Bitcoin launch event, the CAR government said adopting the currency would change the country’s fortunes and put CAR “on the map of the world’s boldest and most visionary countries.”

In CAR only 14 percent of the population have access to electricity , and even less – around 10 percent – are able to use the internet. An ongoing conflict has also been negatively impacting the country and its economy for a decade.

A woman waves a French flag ahead of the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco being broadcast in a bar in Bangui. Photo: BARBARA DEBOUT/AFP via Getty Images

“There was a huge celebration when the Bitcoin plan was announced and we were all proud of our country,” one 20-year-old said, “but I don’t think life here has improved at all since then.”

The students wanted to remain anonymous because they were afraid of speaking negatively about the government’s ambitions. The right to freedom of expression does not exist in CAR, and citizens frequently experience intimidation and violence at the hands of pro-government militias, armed groups and national security forces .

In Bangui – the capital of CAR – students at the University of Bangui have told VICE World News that “nothing has changed” since the government’s big announcement.

“The Central African Republic is not exactly a leader in tech on the continent, and there never seemed to be much of a Bitcoin community there that could have lobbied for such a move,” he said.

Alex Lielacher, founder & CEO of Rise Up Media – a marketing agency that works with Bitcoin startups – has been working full-time in Bitcoin since 2016. He agreed with the students, telling VICE World News how “surprised” he was that the country made the move in the first place.

Another student added: “There are no price signs in Bitcoin asking people to pay using the new currency. Most market traders and customers don’t have a phone or the internet. Especially people outside Bangui, they have nothing.”

He added: “However, that can also come with repercussions as there are powerful institutions like the International Monetary Fund, for example, which CAR has to deal with, that are not happy about countries adopting Bitcoin. So there could be challenges that the government will have to deal with.”

Asked whether CAR citizens should see the adoption of Bitcoin as a positive or negative thing, Lilacher responded “neither really, because I just can’t see adoption taking off any time soon. But having an alternative to the CFA and sending a signal to France that CAR wants to have more currency independence is a positive in my eyes.”

The Central African Republic is the second country in the world to adopt Bitcoin, the first being El Salvador in September 2021. The currency launch has had mixed results there, and it has recently been described as “anticlimactic” with only tourists really using it.

While people may have expected other nations to follow El Salvador, they certainly would not have thought that CAR would fit the bill.

CAR’s main opposition party was against the proposal from the start. The Bank of Central African States also called the move “problematic” and noted that adopting a currency alongside the CFA could jeopardise the nation’s relationship with other African nations.